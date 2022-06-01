Buying Guides
by Review Geek

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Leak Teases Huge Camera Upgrades

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

| 1 min read
Smartprix

As we draw closer to a release date for Samsung’s next foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, we’re getting new rumors about the device. And while we know plenty about it already, the latest Galaxy Z Fold 4 leaks suggest some huge camera upgrades—both inside and out.

Back in May, popular leaker Ice Universe said that the phone would come with a triple-lens 50MP + 12MP + 12MP camera array on the rear, and its 12MP 3x zoom camera is Samsung’s best yet. Suggesting the cameras are getting a significant overhaul and could potentially rival, or beat, the Galaxy S22 Ultra in the photography department.

Now, we’ve received our biggest leak yet that not only reaffirms those camera rumors but also spills the means on every other aspect of the phone. Universe posted a full spec sheet on Twitter and claimed it’s “100% accurate.”

As you can see above, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has several similarities with the older Galaxy Z Fold 3, which we loved. It’ll come with the same size 7.6-inch inner and 6.2-inch 120Hz external displays, although we have heard it’ll be a little shorter and wider this time around. Essentially shaped more like a tablet.

The new Galaxy Z Fold 4 will have a similar 4,400 mAh battery with 25W charging, 12GB of RAM, and 256/512GB storage options. Then, as expected, it’ll pack Qualcomm’s latest processor for improved performance.

However, this leak doubles down on the specs for the triple cameras on the back. Then, a few hours later, IceUniverse tweeted again, saying the internal camera hiding under the screen will be vastly improved. Suggesting Samsung has more than doubled the Pixels around the inner camera, from 172PPI to 400PPI, which should help hide the under-display selfie camera.

Under certain lighting or the right angle, owners will likely still be able to see the camera hiding under the screen. Still, it’ll be far less visible and hopefully offer an improved experience. Overall, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is shaping up as another excellent folding phone.

We don’t expect Samsung to unveil the Z Fold for a few more months, and it’ll eventually come out around August or September, similar to previous foldables.

via AndroidCentral

