Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Yeedi Vac Review: A Budget-Friendly Modular Robovac
Nocturne Firefly Outdoor Solar Lamp Review: Pricey, But Sufficiently Bright
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Govee RGBIC Neon Rope Lights Review: Your Lights, Your Way
Logitech MX Master 3S Mouse Review: Muted Refinements
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Microsoft’s Affordable Surface Laptop Go 2 Promises Repairability

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 2 min read
The sage green Surface Laptop Go
Microsoft

The original Surface Laptop Go launched in 2020 as a sort of Chromebook competitor. And while it looked really pretty for a $550 device, the pricing was actually a bit awkward. Now, Microsoft is back with the $600 Surface Laptop Go 2, a repairable laptop with specs that more appropriately match the MSRP.

I’m not saying that the first Surface Laptop Go was a bad laptop, but on a tight budget, it wouldn’t be my first choice. My main problem was the slow eMMC storage—you could get a comparatively fast Chromebook with proper SSD storage for the same price.

Microsoft corrects this insane mistake with the Surface Laptop Go 2, which comes with a 128GB SSD in its cheapest configuration (up from a measly 64GB of eMMC). The laptop also features other compelling improvements, like an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor (up from 10th Gen), an improved webcam (still 720p), and an upgraded cooling system that’s quieter and more efficient.

And according to Microsoft, several of the Surface Laptop Go 2’s components are user-replaceable. You can swap out the battery (which lasts 13.5 hours on a charge), replace the keyboard or display, or even install a new SSD.

Microsoft has made a strong pivot toward repairability throughout 2022, publishing teardown videos of its products and partnering with iFixit to sell official repair tools. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Laptop Go 2’s internals look similar to the Surface Laptop SE, a similar laptop that Microsoft sells to schools.

Microsoft Killed Its Best Tool for Right to Repair
RELATEDMicrosoft Killed Its Best Tool for Right to Repair

But some areas of the Surface Laptop Go 2 remain unchanged, which is disappointing. It still uses a 12.4-inch touchscreen display with a 1536 x 1024 resolution—that’s less than 1080p. The port selection is still limited (just one USB-C, USB-A, and headphone jack), the keyboard doesn’t seem to have a backlight, and man, the base model has just 4GB of RAM.

If you’re in the market for a $600 Windows laptop, the Surface Laptop Go 2 might be a solid option. But if you find yourself eyeballing one of the higher-end configurations, which cost up to $800, I suggest doing a bit of window shopping. Maybe a Dell XPS laptop is a better option if you’re willing to dip into that price range.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2

The Surface Laptop Go 2 features speedy SSD storage, an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, and a repairable design. Get it now starting at $600. (The $600 configuration is currently exclusive to Microsoft’s store.)

Best Buy
Microsoft


 

Source: Microsoft (1, 2)

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »