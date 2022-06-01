Microsoft’s Affordable Surface Laptop Go 2 Promises Repairability

The original Surface Laptop Go launched in 2020 as a sort of Chromebook competitor. And while it looked really pretty for a $550 device, the pricing was actually a bit awkward. Now, Microsoft is back with the $600 Surface Laptop Go 2, a repairable laptop with specs that more appropriately match the MSRP.

I’m not saying that the first Surface Laptop Go was a bad laptop, but on a tight budget, it wouldn’t be my first choice. My main problem was the slow eMMC storage—you could get a comparatively fast Chromebook with proper SSD storage for the same price.

Microsoft corrects this insane mistake with the Surface Laptop Go 2, which comes with a 128GB SSD in its cheapest configuration (up from a measly 64GB of eMMC). The laptop also features other compelling improvements, like an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor (up from 10th Gen), an improved webcam (still 720p), and an upgraded cooling system that’s quieter and more efficient.

Play Video

And according to Microsoft, several of the Surface Laptop Go 2’s components are user-replaceable. You can swap out the battery (which lasts 13.5 hours on a charge), replace the keyboard or display, or even install a new SSD.

Microsoft has made a strong pivot toward repairability throughout 2022, publishing teardown videos of its products and partnering with iFixit to sell official repair tools. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Laptop Go 2’s internals look similar to the Surface Laptop SE, a similar laptop that Microsoft sells to schools.

But some areas of the Surface Laptop Go 2 remain unchanged, which is disappointing. It still uses a 12.4-inch touchscreen display with a 1536 x 1024 resolution—that’s less than 1080p. The port selection is still limited (just one USB-C, USB-A, and headphone jack), the keyboard doesn’t seem to have a backlight, and man, the base model has just 4GB of RAM.

If you’re in the market for a $600 Windows laptop, the Surface Laptop Go 2 might be a solid option. But if you find yourself eyeballing one of the higher-end configurations, which cost up to $800, I suggest doing a bit of window shopping. Maybe a Dell XPS laptop is a better option if you’re willing to dip into that price range.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 The Surface Laptop Go 2 features speedy SSD storage, an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, and a repairable design. Get it now starting at $600. (The $600 configuration is currently exclusive to Microsoft’s store.)