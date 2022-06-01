Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Yeedi Vac Review: A Budget-Friendly Modular Robovac
Nocturne Firefly Outdoor Solar Lamp Review: Pricey, But Sufficiently Bright
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Govee RGBIC Neon Rope Lights Review: Your Lights, Your Way
Logitech MX Master 3S Mouse Review: Muted Refinements
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Buick Teases Stunning Wildcat EV Concept As it Shifts to Electric

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read

Buick Wildcat concept car

Buick, the well-known American automaker owned by General Motors, just unveiled its Wildcat EV concept to help tease its all-electric future. The stunning Fastback coupe certainly doesn’t look like an old person’s car, something many think of when hearing the Buick name.

While the Wildcat EV concept is exciting, the car’s primary purpose is to highlight Buick’s future styling and focus as it shifts to electric. Along with the teaser images for the concept car, Buick confirmed that its entire lineup of vehicles will be electric by 2030, and all of those upcoming EVs will arrive under a new sub-brand named Electra.

Starting in 2024, Buick will start releasing Electra EV SUVs with the help of the General Motors Ultium platform. These vehicles will all use a new logo that differs from today’s current tri-shield circular logo. This will help signify the “transformation” to electrification.

Buick Electra Wildcat EV Concept
Buick

Unfortunately, the Wildcat will never go into production, nor will anything similar, as Buick recently shifted to only offering SUVs in North America. During the announcement, Buick confirmed that all of its upcoming Electra EVs would remain in the SUV category. And while that makes sense, I, for one, love the low fastback style of the Wildcat.

The Wildcat wasn’t built for production but instead will be used to give the brand’s designers a clear vision of what to create moving forward.

GM and Honda Team Up with the Promise of Affordable EVs
RELATEDGM and Honda Team Up with the Promise of Affordable EVs

“The Buick brand is committed to an all-electric future by the end of this decade. And Buick’s new logo, use of the Electra naming series, and a new design look for our future products will transform the brand.” according to Duncan Aldred, VP of Buick.

For what it’s worth, both the Wildcat and Electra names have been used by Buick before, making this a nod to the past while looking ahead to its future at the same time.

We expect Buick and its new Electra sub-brand to use GM’s Ultium electric platform to power its entire lineup of EV SUVs and be based on the upcoming Cadillac Lyriq platform. The First Electra SUV EV should arrive sometime in 2024.

via CarandDriver

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »