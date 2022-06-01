Buick Teases Stunning Wildcat EV Concept As it Shifts to Electric

Buick, the well-known American automaker owned by General Motors, just unveiled its Wildcat EV concept to help tease its all-electric future. The stunning Fastback coupe certainly doesn’t look like an old person’s car, something many think of when hearing the Buick name.

While the Wildcat EV concept is exciting, the car’s primary purpose is to highlight Buick’s future styling and focus as it shifts to electric. Along with the teaser images for the concept car, Buick confirmed that its entire lineup of vehicles will be electric by 2030, and all of those upcoming EVs will arrive under a new sub-brand named Electra.

Starting in 2024, Buick will start releasing Electra EV SUVs with the help of the General Motors Ultium platform. These vehicles will all use a new logo that differs from today’s current tri-shield circular logo. This will help signify the “transformation” to electrification.

Unfortunately, the Wildcat will never go into production, nor will anything similar, as Buick recently shifted to only offering SUVs in North America. During the announcement, Buick confirmed that all of its upcoming Electra EVs would remain in the SUV category. And while that makes sense, I, for one, love the low fastback style of the Wildcat.

The Wildcat wasn’t built for production but instead will be used to give the brand’s designers a clear vision of what to create moving forward.

“The Buick brand is committed to an all-electric future by the end of this decade. And Buick’s new logo, use of the Electra naming series, and a new design look for our future products will transform the brand.” according to Duncan Aldred, VP of Buick.

For what it’s worth, both the Wildcat and Electra names have been used by Buick before, making this a nod to the past while looking ahead to its future at the same time.

We expect Buick and its new Electra sub-brand to use GM’s Ultium electric platform to power its entire lineup of EV SUVs and be based on the upcoming Cadillac Lyriq platform. The First Electra SUV EV should arrive sometime in 2024.