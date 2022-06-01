Buying Guides
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission.
GM’s 2023 Chevy Bolt EV Gets a Massive Price Cut

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
| 1 min read
A photo of the 2022 Chevy Bolt at a beach.
GM

These days EV manufacturers like Tesla and Rivian are raising the prices of vehicles at an alarming rate, but GM decided to do the complete opposite. The already affordable Chevy Bolt EV and EUV just received a massive price cut for the 2023 models.

According to GM, “affordability has always been a priority for these vehicles,” and that trend will continue with the new model later this summer. GM is lowering the price of its compact EV amid high demand, but likely also due to its prior year-long fire recall situation.

If you’re considering an EV and want something ultra-affordable, the Bolt EV or EUV could be a perfect choice. With this latest price adjustment, the 2023 Bolt EVs start at $26,595, which is 18% lower than the $32,500 price of the previous model. And yes, that price includes dealer shipping charges, meaning it’s one of the most affordable EVs around. For those wondering, the Bolt EV gets around 259 miles on a single charge.

Additionally, the Chevy Bolt EV (2LT trim) is packed with leather seats, lane-change alerts, and other upgrades and will see a similar 16% discount for the new model year. The 2023 Chevy Bolt 2LT trim will start at $29,795, compared to the 2022 model ringing in at $35,695.

How Much Does it Cost to Charge an Electric Car?
RELATEDHow Much Does it Cost to Charge an Electric Car?

Those interested in a slightly larger compact electric vehicle can choose the Bolt EUV (electric utility vehicle), which is a little longer than the regular model and offers more legroom. The 2023 Bolt EUV in the LT trim will run you around $28,200, which again is 18% lower than last year.

Chevy’s high-end Bolt EUV Premium model no longer costs $39,000 either, and GM lowered the 2023 model to start at $32,695. Obviously, a Chevy Bolt is vastly different from a Tesla Model 3, but when you look at the huge price difference, many may choose the more affordable route.

Once this new pricing goes into effect, GM will have a brand new 2023 Chevy Bolt EV available for $26,000 while also offering vehicles like the GM Hummer EV for over $128,000, meaning it has all the bases covered.

After a long recall, GM and Chevy finally resumed production on the Bolt EV and EUV in April of this year, and now they’re more affordable than ever.

via The Verge

