8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

The Google Pixel Watch Won’t Outlast Your Fitbit’s Battery

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

| 1 min read
The Google Pixel Watch surrounded by other Google devices.
Google

People are really overestimating the Pixel Watch’s capabilities, likely because it’s backed by several years of rumors and hype. And while we don’t really know all of the Pixel Watch’s specs, it probably doesn’t have a crazy battery life. Yeah, I’m making an educated guess, but it’s backed by a recent 9to5Google report.

As explained by one of 9to5Google’s internal sources, the Pixel Watch lasts about a day on a charge. That’s in line with most smartwatches, including the Apple Watch and Galaxy Watch 4. We don’t know the exact specs here, but 9to5Google found that the Pixel Watch battery is just under 300mAh, which is the usual capacity for a wearable of this size.

Is a day-long battery a bad thing? Well, it’s certainly my biggest gripe with smartwatches, but it isn’t a dealbreaker for the Pixel Watch. This device is a smartwatch, not a fitness tracker. While it does offer Fitbit integration, the Pixel Watch won’t outlast your Fitbit.

Now, there’s a bit of hope here for those who want a crazy-long smartwatch battery life. The leaker did not tell 9to5Google what environment the Pixel Watch was tested in. There’s a chance that disabling its always-on display will extend battery life, for example.

The Pixel Watch launches “this fall” alongside the Pixel 7 smartphone. Google hasn’t announced pricing for the smartwatch, though we expect it to fall under $400.

Source: 9to5Google

