Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Yeedi Vac Review: A Budget-Friendly Modular Robovac
Nocturne Firefly Outdoor Solar Lamp Review: Pricey, But Sufficiently Bright
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Surfshark VPN Review: Blood in the Water?
Govee RGBIC Neon Rope Lights Review: Your Lights, Your Way
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

The Best Steam Deck Accessory Just Got Delayed

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The Steam Deck in its official docking station.
Valve

Back in April, I predicted that the Steam Deck Docking Station would launch in late June, “barring any last-minute delays.” And it seems that I jinxed everyone, because the Steam Deck Dock just got delayed indefinitely. We have no clue when it will launch.

Valve says that part shortages and temporary factory closures are responsible for the delay. And really, that’s not much of a surprise. The Steam Deck launched without a dock for these very reasons, and recent improvements to the Dock’s design suggest that Valve hasn’t actually entered manufacturing yet (or kicked off manufacturing within the last two months, at least).

The Steam Deck Docking Station on a black background.
Well, at least we got a new picture of the Dock. Valve

“Due to parts shortages and COVID closures at our manufacturing facilities, the official Steam Deck Docking Station is delayed. We’re working on improving the situation and will share more info when we have it. This has no effect on production schedule and reservation windows for Steam Decks (different parts, different factories).”

This delay will not impact Steam Deck manufacturing—thank goodness. And Valve says that it will continue to expand Steam Deck support for third-party docks and monitors. At the time of writing, you can buy a cheap USB-C hub to connect your Steam Deck with a big screen and add wired internet to the console.

Pricing for the Steam Deck Docking Station is still a mystery, though I don’t expect it to be very cheap. After a recent upgrade, the Dock now features three USB-A 3.1 ports, Gigabit Ethernet, DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.0 video, plus passthrough charging over USB-C PD.

Anker USB C Hub, 341 USB-C Hub (7-in-1), with 4K HDMI, 100W Power Delivery, USB-C and 2 USB-A 5Gbps Data Ports, microSD and SD Card Reader, for MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, XPS, and More

Anker's affordable USB-C hub features 100-watt passthrough charging, two USB-A ports, a USB-C accessory port, HDMI output, and a pair of SD Card slots.

Amazon

$34.99
 

Anker USB C Hub, PowerExpand 6-in-1 USB C PD Ethernet Hub with 65W Power Delivery, 4K HDMI, 1Gbps Ethernet, USB-C Data Port, 2 USB 3.0 Data Ports, for MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iPad Pro, XPS, and More

Spend a little extra to get an Anker USB-C hub with an Ethernet jack.

Amazon

$59.99
 

Source: Valve

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »