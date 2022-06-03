Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Yeedi Vac Review: A Budget-Friendly Modular Robovac
Nocturne Firefly Outdoor Solar Lamp Review: Pricey, But Sufficiently Bright
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Surfshark VPN Review: Blood in the Water?
Govee RGBIC Neon Rope Lights Review: Your Lights, Your Way
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Watch iFixit Tear Down Apple’s Official Repair Tools In a New Video

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
A photo of Apple's Self Service Repair tools, specifically the screen remover, screen replacer, and battery roller.
iFixit

While Apple’s Self Service Repair program is far from practical, the tools that are rented out through this program are pretty interesting. They’re huge and expensive, but they accomplish simple tasks that really don’t require special equipment. So, iFixit spent a few thousand dollars to buy and tear down Apple’s Self Service Repair tools.

Previously, iFixit rented a bunch of Self Service Repair tools to find all the pros and cons of Apple’s new program. One of the team’s conclusions (and the consensus among Review Geek writers) is that the tools are overkill and will intimidate customers (perhaps intentionally). These tools may also explain why Self Service Repair offers only middling cost savings—it’s about the same price as a trip to the Apple Store.

But these tools are worth investigating and documenting. They’re the same tools that Apple employees use behind the Genius Bar, and notably, they don’t come with service manuals or other important paperwork. Oh, and of course, this stuff is just fun to look at.

In its detailed teardown video, iFixit takes apart three Apple repair tools—the display press, the battery press, and the heated display removal fixture. These tools aren’t necessary for an iPhone repair, but they’re quite precise.

The display press, for example, can restore IPX water resistance to an iPhone after a screen replacement. And the battery press … well, iFixit calls it a “polished lawsuit prevention system,” which makes sense, as Apple can’t exactly tell customers or employees to press on batteries with their hands.

Apple's Repair Program Will Help The Company Double Down On Its Worst Practices
RELATEDApple's Repair Program Will Help The Company Double Down On Its Worst Practices

Arguably the most thing about these tools is the way they’re engineered. They contain off-the-shelf components, including displays and processors, and there’s all kinds of mechanical goodness hiding in each tool. Look out for ball bearings, precise spring tensions, and clever safety systems in iFixit’s teardown video.

You can view the iFixit teardown video above or at YouTube. Just keep in mind that these tools aren’t necessary for an iPhone screen repair. The gang at iFixit sells much cheaper parts for screen replacements and publishes repair guides for every iPhone.

Source: iFixit

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »