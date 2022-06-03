Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Yeedi Vac Review: A Budget-Friendly Modular Robovac
Nocturne Firefly Outdoor Solar Lamp Review: Pricey, But Sufficiently Bright
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Surfshark VPN Review: Blood in the Water?
Govee RGBIC Neon Rope Lights Review: Your Lights, Your Way
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Mercedes Latest EQB EV Arrives With an Affordable Price Tag

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Mercedes electric SUV crossover
Mercedes-Benz

Last year, Mercedes-Benz unveiled the EQB, a three-row electric crossover SUV similar to its popular gas-powered GLB. And while it’s not quite as luxurious as the new EQS, it’s still a Mercedes, and now we have full pricing ahead of its release this summer.

With a starting price of $56,800 for the starting trim level, the Mercedes EQB will be its most affordable EQ model. Plus, that’s a decent price for an all-electric SUV, especially a Benz, not to mention when compared to the Tesla Model Y.

The new 7-seater Mercedes-Benz EQB debuted in September 2021 for global markets, but it won’t be available in the U.S. until later this summer. When it does arrive, it’ll come at a far more affordable price tag than many expected.

Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz Battery Tech Could Take EVs Further
RELATEDNext-Gen Mercedes-Benz Battery Tech Could Take EVs Further

For $56k, you’ll get the EQB 300 4Matic in base trim. This package still includes all-wheel-drive, and you’ll enjoy power from the front and rear electric motors delivering 225 horsepower and an estimated 260-miles per charge.

The Mercedes EQB comes in a base 300 4Matic trim or a higher 350 4Matic option. Then, each comes in the base “Exclusive” package or a more expensive “Pinnacle” trim. The base option gets you a digital cockpit with dual 10.25-inch screens, navigation, keyless GO, wireless charging for mobile devices, Mercedes’s MBUX system, and several driver-assist modes.

Then, the upgraded EQB 350 4Matic comes with dual electric motors and even more horsepower and torque for $60,350. Those interested in the EQB can also upgrade to the Pinnacle trim, which offers an upgraded Burmester surround-sound system, a Panoramic roof, and a 360-view camera of the SUV.

Keep in mind that while Mercedes announced and advertised the new EQB EV as a crossover with three-row seating, adding that third row will come with an extra charge that’s yet to be announced. Still, getting the latest all-electric Mercedes-Benz for under $57k makes it worth considering.

Source: Mercedes

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »