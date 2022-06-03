Mercedes Latest EQB EV Arrives With an Affordable Price Tag

Last year, Mercedes-Benz unveiled the EQB, a three-row electric crossover SUV similar to its popular gas-powered GLB. And while it’s not quite as luxurious as the new EQS, it’s still a Mercedes, and now we have full pricing ahead of its release this summer.

With a starting price of $56,800 for the starting trim level, the Mercedes EQB will be its most affordable EQ model. Plus, that’s a decent price for an all-electric SUV, especially a Benz, not to mention when compared to the Tesla Model Y.

The new 7-seater Mercedes-Benz EQB debuted in September 2021 for global markets, but it won’t be available in the U.S. until later this summer. When it does arrive, it’ll come at a far more affordable price tag than many expected.

For $56k, you’ll get the EQB 300 4Matic in base trim. This package still includes all-wheel-drive, and you’ll enjoy power from the front and rear electric motors delivering 225 horsepower and an estimated 260-miles per charge.

The Mercedes EQB comes in a base 300 4Matic trim or a higher 350 4Matic option. Then, each comes in the base “Exclusive” package or a more expensive “Pinnacle” trim. The base option gets you a digital cockpit with dual 10.25-inch screens, navigation, keyless GO, wireless charging for mobile devices, Mercedes’s MBUX system, and several driver-assist modes.

Then, the upgraded EQB 350 4Matic comes with dual electric motors and even more horsepower and torque for $60,350. Those interested in the EQB can also upgrade to the Pinnacle trim, which offers an upgraded Burmester surround-sound system, a Panoramic roof, and a 360-view camera of the SUV.

Keep in mind that while Mercedes announced and advertised the new EQB EV as a crossover with three-row seating, adding that third row will come with an extra charge that’s yet to be announced. Still, getting the latest all-electric Mercedes-Benz for under $57k makes it worth considering.