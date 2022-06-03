Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 Could Leave Behind a Fan-Favorite Design

We’re about halfway through 2022, which means that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 should launch soon. Naturally, tons of leaks and rumors are floating around, and much of this unverified info focuses on potential design changes—including one that may ruffle a few feathers.

As reported by 9to5Google, the latest Samsung Health app beta includes support for the Galaxy Watch 5 and a new Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. But it seems that this new “Pro” model may replace the Galaxy Watch Classic, which is absent from the Health app beta.

While the standard Galaxy Watch is undeniably digital, the Galaxy Watch Classic takes on a more traditional design. This is thanks to a rotating bezel, which looks awesome and provides more intuitive control for some basic smartwatch functions (such as scrolling).

Now, some people assume that the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will inherit this rotating bezel, effectively making it a “replacement” for the Watch Classic. But leaker Ice Universe says that Samsung will ditch the rotating bezel entirely. (Which is odd—how will Samsung differentiate the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro without a rotating bezel?)

Smartwatches that look and feel “analog” are rare (ignoring hybrid smartwatches, of course). If these leaks are true, then we’re in for a world of disappointment. That said, there’s a chance that Samsung may introduce some new feature for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and this feature may fill the gap left by the rotating bezel.