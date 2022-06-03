Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Yeedi Vac Review: A Budget-Friendly Modular Robovac
Nocturne Firefly Outdoor Solar Lamp Review: Pricey, But Sufficiently Bright
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Surfshark VPN Review: Blood in the Water?
Govee RGBIC Neon Rope Lights Review: Your Lights, Your Way
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches

Is a Vertical Mouse Better For Your Wrist?

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 4 min read
The Logitech Lift at a desk.
Logitech

Ergonomic mice have a bad reputation, mainly because trackballs and other ergonomic options look ridiculous and come with a steep learning curve. But vertical mice promise to deliver ergonomics and prevent wrist injury without throwing you out of your comfort zone. And yeah, this claim is mostly true.

I say “mostly true” for a good reason—replacing your mouse isn’t a one-way ticket out of wrist pain. But a vertical mouse can contribute to your prevention or treatment strategy, and unlike trackballs, vertical mice don’t have a crazy learning curve. They’re just sideways mice.

Vertical Mice Can Help Prevent or Treat Carpal Tunnel

Repetitive stress injuries like carpal tunnel are common among daily computer users. And while doctors know a lot about treating and preventing these injuries, some questions remain unanswered or inconclusive.

That said, experts generally agree that vertical mice are more ergonomic than traditional mice. They aren’t a “Get Out of Jail Free” card for wrist injuries, but they can contribute to a prevention or treatment strategy.

That’s because vertical mice place your hand at an angle in a “handshake position.” Most office-based wrist injuries are the result of two things—pressing your wrists against a desk and twisting them at uncomfortable angles. Ideally, your wrists shouldn’t press against anything, and your whole arm (not just your wrist) should move with your mouse.

Holding a vertical mouse in a “handshake position” keeps your wrist off the desk and in the air. It also prevents you from twisting your wrist from side to side, as you need to move your whole arm (from the shoulder down) to push a vertical mouse around your desk.

Unfortunately, there are several factors that can contribute to wrist injury. Your mouse isn’t the only suspect in this lineup—it’s joined by your keyboard, your chair, the height of your monitor and desk, and your overall posture. If you’re serious about preventing or treating a wrist injury, a fancy mouse may not be enough.

Do You Need a Vertical Mouse?

An illustration showing proper desk posture, screen height, and so on.
elenabsl/Shutterstock.com

Place one hand on your mouse and another on your keyboard. If your wrists are “floating” and your elbows are parallel with the desk, then you already have a fairly ergonomic setup. Adding something like a vertical mouse to the mix can help take things a step further, contributing to your prevention or treatment strategy.

But most people will find that they’re leaning forward and stabilizing themselves with their wrists. If you fit into this category, a new mouse will only do so much. You’ll still find yourself pushing weight on your wrists when typing, and your hunched posture could contribute to neck or back pain.

So, unless a doctor tells you otherwise, you should investigate the height of your desk, chair, and monitor before buying expensive gadgets. In an ideal setup, your feet should be planted on the ground with your knees at a comfortable angle (usually about 120 degrees). Your forearm and elbows should be parallel with your desk, and when sitting up, the tippy-top of your monitor should be right across from your eyes.

Everything You Need for an Ergonomic Office
RELATEDEverything You Need for an Ergonomic Office

Once you meet these criteria, you’ll have a much better idea of how to upgrade your mouse, keyboard, and so on. You may also find that these gadgets don’t need upgrading, although more ergonomic devices certainly won’t hurt your setup.

If you’re currently experiencing wrist pain or are seriously worried about repetitive stress injuries, you should speak with a physician or physical therapist. They’ll know a lot more about prevention and treatment than some stranger on the internet.

Getting Used to a Vertical Mouse Is Easy

An office working putting away their old mouse after getting a vertical mouse.
Nor Gal/Shutterstock.com

Some ergonomic mouse alternatives, like trackballs, are a bit awkward and require some practice. But vertical mice aren’t all that different from regular mice. You just hold them at a different angle. Getting used to a vertical mouse should only take you a few days, if that.

The two things you really need to worry about are size and functionality. If a vertical mouse is too big or small for your hands, you probably won’t enjoy using the thing. And if it lacks features that are important to you, such as a speedy scroll wheel or extra buttons, you’ll feel like you’re being punished.

In my opinion, Logitech is the best brand at addressing these concerns. Both the MX Vertical and Logitech Lift mice offer advanced features, and the Lift is subtly marketed as an option for smaller hands.

Now, I’m not guaranteeing that you’ll love a vertical mouse. Many people who try an ergonomic mouse end up reverting after a few months. That’s why it’s important to shop with a bit of knowledge in your pocket—if the information in this article isn’t getting you hyped about vertical mice, for example, maybe you should look at trackballs or other mouse alternatives.

Which Vertical Mouse Should You Buy?

The Logitech Lift in pink, white, and graphite.
Logitech

Again, choosing a vertical mouse requires a bit of research. I suggest hunting down reviews and focusing on things like size and features. Cost is also a factor, but because there aren’t a ton of vertical mice to choose from, you may want to window shop a bit before you decide your budget.

Can Keyboard Wrist Rests Prevent Carpal Tunnel? Are They Worth Using?
RELATEDCan Keyboard Wrist Rests Prevent Carpal Tunnel? Are They Worth Using?

And that brings us to another problem; there are only six or seven vertical mice that are actually worth anyone’s trouble. Brands are slowly entering this space as they realize the importance (and profitability) of ergonomics, but as it stands, the MX Vertical and Logitech Lift are basically the cream of the crop. If you don’t like them, you probably won’t like any other vertical mice.

If that’s the case, I suggest looking into ergonomic mice alternatives. A trackball may sound cumbersome, but options like the Kensington Expert are highly ergonomic and programmable. Apple’s Magic Trackpad may be a good option if you use a Mac, and while it’s just a traditional-styled mouse, the Logitech MX Master is surprisingly ergonomic.

The Best Ergonomic Mice to Save You From a Wrist Brace

Best Overall
Logitech MX Vertical Wireless Mouse – Advanced Ergonomic Design Reduces Muscle Strain, Control and Move Content Between 3 Windows and Apple Computers (Bluetooth or USB), Rechargeable, Graphite
Amazon

$99.99
 
Another Favorite
Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Mouse, Black - Wireless Mouse for Natural Wrist Comfort with 4-Way Scroll Wheel for PC/Laptop/Desktop, works with Mac/Windows 8/10/11 Computers
Amazon

$45.94
$59.95 Save 23%
Best Budget
Ergonomic Mouse, iClever WM101 Wireless Vertical Mouse 6 Buttons with Adjustable DPI 1000/1600/2000/2400 Comfortable 2.4G Optical Ergo Mouse for Laptop, Computer, Desktop, Windows, Mac OS, Gray Black
Amazon

$15.99
$17.99 Save 11%
Best Trackball Mouse
Kensington Orbit Trackball Mouse with Scroll Ring (K72337US)
Amazon

$39.99
 
For Traditional Mouse Fans
Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced Wireless Mouse, Ultrafast Scrolling, Ergonomic, 4000 DPI, Customization, USB-C, Bluetooth, USB, Apple Mac, Microsoft PC Windows, Linux, iPad - Graphite
Amazon

$99.99
 
Best for Gamers
Razer BasiliskV3
Amazon

$59.99
$69.99 Save 14%
Best for Left-Handed Users
Evoluent VerticalMouse 4 Left
Amazon

$114.50
 

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »