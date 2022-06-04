Buying Guides
This Obi-Wan Kenobi Lightsaber Is Almost Real

| 1 min read
The Black Series Obi-Wan Kenobi Force FX Elite Lightsaber.
Hasboro

Hasboro is celebrating the new Obi-Wan Kenobi series with its most advanced lightsaber yet. Available for pre-order now and shipping January 1st, new Obi-Wan Force FX Elite lightsaber features an intricate handle, realistic sound effects, and most notably, LEDs that respond to external forces and mimic the look of a “real” lightsaber.

The full name of this lightsaber is a mouthful—Star Wars The Black Series Obi-Wan Kenobi Force FX Elite Lightsaber. So, let’s just call it the Obi-Wan lightsaber. For collectors, the Obi-Wan lightsaber is clearly a compelling item, as it looks amazing, has a removable blade, and comes with a display stand.

But you’ll get a lot more fun out of this toy if you’re a cosplayer or have children. The advanced LEDs in its blade show complicated lighting effects in varying situations. If you drag the lightsaber on the floor, its tip will spark and shine. And if you press it against another Force FX Elite lightsaber, it will shine a bright light at the point of contact and make that satisfying “BZZZZZ” noise.

The drawback, of course, is that the blade isn’t retractable. It’s just removable. Oh, and the thing costs $278, which is a bit more than you’d pay for a typical lightsaber. But that’s the price of realism!

You can pre-order the Obi-Wan lightsaber now and it’ll ship on January 1st of 2023. And for more fun, try buying other lightsabers in the Force FX Elite series. Hasboro sells a Mandalorian Darksaber, Rey’s lightsaber, and even Leia Organa’s lightsaber. The toymaker is even running a crowdfunding thing for a double-bladed Inquisitor lightsaber.

The Black Series Obi-Wan Kenobi Lightsaber

Hasboro’s Force Elite Lightsaber features an intricate handle, advanced LEDs, a removable blade, and a cool display stand. Notably, the lights and sounds match your activities—if you drag it on the floor or hit it against another lightsaber, it will act appropriately.

Shop Now
