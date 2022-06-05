Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Yeedi Vac Review: A Budget-Friendly Modular Robovac
Nocturne Firefly Outdoor Solar Lamp Review: Pricey, But Sufficiently Bright
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Surfshark VPN Review: Blood in the Water?
Govee RGBIC Neon Rope Lights Review: Your Lights, Your Way
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Ancestry’s Latest Tool Allows You to Colorize Old Family Photos

Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson
Editor in Chief

Josh Hendrickson is the Editor in Chief of Review Geek and is responsible for the site's content direction. He has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smart home enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read more...

About Review Geek
@canterrain
| 1 min read

Investigating your family’s origins can be fun and rewarding. But go back very far, and you’ll run into an issue with history: color photography. In the grand scheme of things, color photos haven’t been around very long. Now Ancestry.com has a fun new tool to help automatically colorize old photos.

Most older photos are in dire need of touch up. Technology has advanced a lot in a short period, and in many cases, physical photos weren’t stored well. Ancestry already offers free tools to digitize and retouch old photos easily, but now that tool is getting even better.

While it’s still under beta, the new colorize feature does exactly what it says on the tin. Hit the colorize button, and within a few minutes or two, the photo will get a splash of (digital) paint. The process is entirely automated, and you can’t control how the final results come out. So thankfully, if you don’t like the end result, you can undo the attempt.

But at least the tool is easy to use: just find a photo in your family tree, use the edit function, then hit colorize. It works both on the web and in the app, and you can colorize any photo you have access to. That means you’re not limited to just photos you personally uploaded.

The feature is available now and free, but it’s in “beta,” so Ancestry could update how it works or remove it altogether.

Source: Ancestry via PetaPixel

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson is the Editor in Chief of Review Geek and is responsible for the site's content direction. He has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smart home enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »