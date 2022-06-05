Buying Guides
by Review Geek

The LEGO Ferrari Daytona SP3 Set Gets a Sweet Designer Video

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
LEGO Technic Ferrari Daytona SP3
LEGO

If you’re a fan of LEGO and are considering the epic new LEGO Ferrari Daytona SP3 Edition that came out on June 1st, we have a treat for you. After nearly six months without a new Designer Video, LEGO just released a new one, giving us a look under that cherry red Ferrari hood.

LEGO Designer Videos give fans a behind-the-scenes look at some of the most popular LEGO sets, and the latest drop for the Ferrari Daytona SP3 is no exception.

Designers Daniel Sri Sudarsono, Aurelien Rouffiange, and Uwe Wabra take a moment to dig into the details regarding this iconic sportscar. The trio explains how the cool-looking car came to be, how all the moving parts work and go on to explain that it’s one of the most technical builds LEGO has done to date.

You’ll get an up-close look at every aspect of the LEGO Ferrari, from the butterfly doors, opened frunk, or even the massive engine located in the rear of the vehicle.

The new LEGO Technics Ferrari Daytona SP3 is 23-inches long and has 3,778 tiny pieces. What makes it stand above many other LEGO car builds is all the intricacies. In your journey to build the Ferrari, you’ll create a working suspension system, build the entire driveline, steering rack, and even the powerful V12 engine—moving pistons included.

All three designers talk about the car in stunning detail. Some of that includes the moving gearbox, sportscar-style bucket seats, and the iconic prancing horse logo stamped on the steering wheel, rims, and other car areas. If you love learning about how each LEGO set is designed or finding out extra details, it’s a video you don’t want to miss.

The new LEGO Technic Ferrari Daytona SP3 Edition is available now for $399 from the link below.

LEGO Technic Ferrari Daytona SP3

You probably can’t afford a Ferrari Daytona SP3 in real life, so get this LEGO Technic model instead for only $399.

Shop Now
