The Sega CD Makes a Triumphant Return in Mini Console Form

The Sega Mega Drive (Sega Genesis in the U.S.) was a great console that gave proper competition to Nintendo back in the day. And that might explain why Sega is ready to release a second mini version of the console, this time with Sega CD games in tow.

The Sega Mega Drive 2 will come packed with 50 games featuring a mix of both Mega Drive and CD options. Sega didn’t announce a complete list, but we know it will include Virtua Racing, Shining Force CD, Sonic the Hedgehog CD, Fantasy Zone, and Shining in the Darkness. From what we can see in the photos, it will host two USB-A ports as well, presumably for controllers.

Unfortunately, Sega only announced the Mega Drive 2 for Japan, at least for now. There it will cost ¥9,980 (around $75). But that includes all 50 games. You can also buy an optional cosmetic accessory that gives the unit the look of an attached SEGA CD add-on. That accessory includes a mini Sonic the Hedgehog CD disc. The accessory will set you back an additional ¥4,500 (approximately $37), but can you really call yourself a retro gamer if you don’t go all in and complete the look?

Sega says the Mega Drive 2 will release on October 27th in Japan. We can only hold our breath and see when (or even if) Sega will release the Mega Drive 2 elsewhere and for how much.