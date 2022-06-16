UGREEN Nexode 65W USB-C Charger Review: Compact Charging for up to Three Devices

9/10 ? 1 - Absolute Hot Garbage

2 - Sorta Lukewarm Garbage

3 - Strongly Flawed Design

4 - Some Pros, Lots Of Cons

5 - Acceptably Imperfect

6 - Good Enough to Buy On Sale

7 - Great, But Not Best-In-Class

8 - Fantastic, with Some Footnotes

9 - Shut Up And Take My Money

10 - Absolute Design Nirvana Rating: Price: $60

With USB-C-powered devices becoming ubiquitous, if not yet universal, having a good compatible charger is a must. If that charger can handle multiple devices at once and remain compact like the UGREEN Nexode 65W USB C Charger, all the better.

Here's What We Like 65W of fast-charging power

Two USB-C and one USB-A port

Compact design And What We Don't Sticks out too far on wall outlets

Ports are not well-labeled

Gallium Nitride (GaN) chargers like the Nexode 65W have become increasingly popular due to their smaller size and high power output. As we’ll detail, this small package is powerful enough to replace your smartphone, tablet, and earbud charger, and maybe even your laptop’s.

The Proof Is in the Power

Input: 100-240V, 50/60Hz 2.3A Max.

100-240V, 50/60Hz 2.3A Max. Fast Charging Protocol: PD 3.0/2.0, QC 4.0+/4.0/3.0/2.0, 5V1A, 5V/2.4A, AFC, SCP, PPS

With 65W of total power output, the Nexode delivers enough wattage to properly power even the largest USB-C-based smartphones and tablets, as well as many mid-range laptops with smaller display sizes. For instance, the 13-inch MacBook Pro laptop comes with a 61W USB-C power adapter, while the 14-inch and 16-inch models come with 67W and 140W, respectively, exceeding what the Nexode is capable of.

Again, though, for most other devices, 65W is plenty, with devices like Apple iPhones and Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets supporting the Nexode’s fast-charging protocols, which can recharge supported batteries up to 50% in roughly 30 minutes. Of course, as we’ll discuss below, the Nexode’s 65W is shared across its two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, so you do have to be thoughtful about what you plug into where and how much power each of your devices requires.

Design and Style: Compact and Sleek

Width: 2.6-inches (66.04mm)

2.6-inches (66.04mm) Height: 1.6-inches (40.64mm)

1.6-inches (40.64mm) Depth: 1.2-inches (30.48mm)

1.2-inches (30.48mm) Weight: 4.3-ounces (121.9g)

If some devices require more than 65W of total output power, why not go for chargers that support 100W or more? One good reason is size. With dimensions of 2.6in (66.04mm) x 1.6in (40.64mm) x 1.2in (30.48mm), the Nexode is half the size of typical 100W chargers, even the one from UGREEN themselves, and up to a third smaller than the USB-C-based AC adapters included with many laptops.

While looks take a backseat to function with chargers, it’s worth noting that as rounded, rectangular blocks go, the Nexode is sleek, particularly with the two-prong AC plug retracted. It’s a nice-looking product set off with black lettering against a dark grey body. On one side is the UGREEN branding, while on the other is the 65W indicator for its total power output. Unfortunately, the port labels from top-to-bottom, USB-C1, USB-C2, and USB-A, are very hard to read, with both small lettering and light print.

Of course, there’s arguably no practical reason to need to know what the port labels are on a device that just charges, other than making sure you prioritize the use of USB-C1 for maximum power output. But considering the charger can be plugged in upside down, clearer labels would have been helpful to better distinguish between USB-C1 and USB-C2.

One Charger Is Better Than Two (Or Three)

USB-C1/C2 Output: 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/3.25A, 3.3-21V/3A; 65W Max.

5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/3.25A, 3.3-21V/3A; 65W Max. USB-A Output: 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A, 4.5V/5A, 5V/4.5A; 22.5W Max.

As with any compact charger, the Nexode’s total power output is shared across all three outputs. If you make use of either USB-C1 or USB-C2 port by itself, you’ll get the full 65W of fast-charging capability if your device supports it. If you use the USB-A port, the maximum power output is just 22.5W, which is a good reason why many devices are moving to the more capable USB-C standard.

With two ports in use, USB-C1 and USB-C2, one port is capable of 20W and the other port is capable of 45W; it doesn’t matter which. If you need to charge a USB-A device along with one USB-C device, then USB-C1 must be used, which provides 45W of power, leaving 18W for USB-A. If instead you use the USB-C2 and USB-A ports to power those same devices, you’ll only get 8.5W on each port and lose fast charging capabilities.

Finally, if you need to make use of all three ports at once, then you’ll get 45W on USB-C1, 8.5W on USB-C2, and 8.5W on USB-A.

All of the above is a bit complicated, but it’s on par with other multi-port USB chargers. Prioritize the top-most USB-C port to charge larger electronics and you’ll be good to go.

Should You Buy the UGREEN Nexode 65W USB-C Charger?

While the UGREEN Nexode 65W USB-C Charger is an undeniably compact charger, its 2.6-inch (66.04mm) length does present some minor issues when plugged into certain power outlets. If you plug it into a vertical wall outlet, it will stick out its full 2.6-inch (66.04mm) length, which is just over half an inch longer than most standard plugs. This 2.6-inch (66.04mm) length doesn’t take into account the length of the USB-C or USB-A cables you plug into it either.

On the other hand, horizontally-oriented AC outlets, such as those on the floor or on a power strip, actually benefit from the vertical orientation of the Nexode. Regardless of what you plug the Nexode into, thanks to its compact height and width, it plays well with other plugs, typically taking up only one outlet space and leaving plenty of room for others.

Even without supporting devices that have very high power draws, the Nexode makes a strong case for being one of the star performers in your collection of chargers. It’s an ideal mobile companion that can fit in just about any bag or pocket, but also makes a strong case as a compact at-home charger, particularly if you keep in mind how the power is distributed across each of its three ports.