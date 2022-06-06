Buying Guides
Smartphone-Like App Folders May Come to Windows 11's Desktop

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team.

About Review Geek
Windows Latest

Both Microsoft and its customers want more from the Windows 11 Start Menu. That’s why Microsoft is working on tidy little Start Menu app folders, which give you quick access to groups of apps. But oddly enough, this feature could extend to Windows 11’s desktop.

As discovered by Windows Latest, Microsoft actually teased app folders for the desktop back in April. A small folder filled with social media apps sits on the Windows 11 desktop, almost mockingly, during a segment in the company’s Hybrid Work conference. (Which was a very boring event, in case you’re wondering why this flew under the radar.)

A close-up of the app folder, which contains icons for Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Reddit.
Windows Latest

Technically speaking, you can already make “app folders” in Windows 11—just dump a bunch of app shortcuts into a regular old folder. The benefit of this experimental feature is that it shows a preview of app icons.

And while I’m making an educated guess here, the Windows 11 app folders probably behave like folders in Android or iOS. They may expand with a single click, for example, or disappear when you click elsewhere on the screen. (Traditional Windows folders open with a double click and need to be manually closed.)

That said, this is clearly an experimental feature. Microsoft probably didn’t intend for it to appear in the Hybrid Work keynote, and for all we know, it could just be a mockup without any real functionality. There’s no guarantee that Microsoft will develop or release this feature.

Source: Windows Latest

