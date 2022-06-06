Apple Debuts Redesigned M2-Powered MacBook Air

We’ve been hearing rumors about a newly redesigned MacBook Air for a while now, and today at its annual WWDC developers event, Apple delivered precisely that. With a design reminiscent of the new 2021 MacBook Pro, the Air now has smaller bezels putting the screen front and center, and more power than ever before.

Perhaps the biggest upgrade, aside from the design and display, is what’s on the inside. As expected, Apple is finally upgrading the MacBook Air with more power thanks to its highly capable M-series processor. However, it’s not the older M1 but an all-new second-generation Apple M2 chip.

Then, along with a redesigned MacBook Air for 2022, Apple also announced a new M2-powered 13-inch Macbook Pro. Read on for more information about all three.

Note: Along with the new M2 MacBooks, Apple unveiled iOS 16 and the next-gen CarPlay.

New M2 MacBook Air

For those wondering, the last real MacBook Air redesign came in 2010, when Apple added the Retina display and a few other goodies. However, as you can see, the all-new 2022 MacBook Air still comes with a slightly larger 13.6-inch display, two USB-C ports, a MagSafe charging port, Touch ID, a headphone jack, and a big notch in the display.

It’s similar to the newly redesigned 14 and 16-inch models, thanks to a more squared-off look and not the older wedge shape. Then, love it or hate it, there’s a notch in the screen for the improved 1080p Facetime camera.

Thanks to the new Apple M2 chipset, this MacBook Air will offer exceptional performance unlike any device of this size, as it’s only 11mm thick and 2.7 lbs, all while retaining similar battery life. Apple is offering an optional 67W “fast-charging” power adapter for the new Air, allowing it to charge to 80-percent in just 20 minutes. However, that’ll be an additional $60.

Unfortunately, Apple didn’t reveal a slew of new pastel color options similar to the iMac, but we are getting four colors this time. The new 2022 MacBook Air M2 comes in Silver, Space Gray, Gold, and a new Midnight Blue color variant.

Apple’s powerful new 2022 MacBook Air with the M2 chip will be available next month, starting at $1,199 for the base model. As expected, storage goes up to 2TB, which will cost substantially more. And yes, Apple will continue offering the older M1-based model for a reasonable entry-level price of $999.

Apple M2 Chip

We knew Apple was working on a new 2nd generation version of its M1 processor, but we didn’t expect it to arrive this soon. On June 6th, at Apple’s WWDC event, the company announced its more powerful and slightly larger M2 silicon.

Apple is already moving on to the next big thing after the M1, M1 Pro, M1 Max, and M1 Ultra chips. Promising performance improvements of up to 18% for the CPU, 35% for the GPU, and up to 1.9x faster than the “latest 10-core PC laptop chips,” which is obviously a shot at Intel and AMD.

Apple’s new M2 chipset uses a custom super-small 5nm ARM silicon process capable of 20 billion transistors, 100Gbps of memory bandwidth, and 24GB of unified memory. For those wondering, that’s way more power than the first-generation M1 and upwards of 50% more bandwidth.

The new M2 chip features an updated media engine with 8K H.264 and HEVC video support, ProRes encode and decode, a new secure enclave, an upgraded neural engine that’s 40% faster, and industry-leading performance per watt. Basically, it sips battery life while offering excellent power and performance.

New M2 MacBook Pro 13-inch

Then, as we mentioned earlier, Apple surprised many by announcing an upgraded version of its second best-selling laptop, the 13-inch MacBook Pro. And while the latest mid-2022 MacBook Pro 13 didn’t get a visual overhaul, it now comes with the same powerful Apple M2 chip on the inside.

For those that don’t want a notch in the screen, the slightly outdated 13-inch MBP with the touch bar is now more powerful than ever. Like the new M2 Macbook Air, it’ll be available in July starting at $1,299.

Stay tuned for more details, and expect more Mac models to get the M2 chip later this year.