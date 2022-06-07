Wyze Releases a Third Smart Scale With Small Differences

I’m noticing a bit of a trend. Last year, Wyze launched the Scale S, a slightly improved (yet slightly worse) version of the original Wyze Scale. And Wyze is now selling the Scale X, another small upgrade with a notable drawback—the new price.

The Wyze Scale X combines the best features of its predecessors, which is awesome. Like the Scale S, it can weigh luggage, babies, and pets. But it doesn’t have the Scale S’ silly heart rate pads. Instead, it uses the ITO-coated glass surface of the original Wyze Scale, so it can measure your heart rate from any position.

Every old Wyze Scale feature reappears in the Wyze Scale X. It can measure your BMI and body fat percentage, sync with other fitness apps, and record long-term health metrics on an insightful graph. Also, you can add up to 8 family members to the Wyze Scale X, and it will automatically recognize each of them.

There’s also a few small upgrades, most notably a Pregnancy Mode that turns off body composition metrics (which rely on electrical currents) for soon-to-be parents who want a little peace of mind. The battery life is also boosted to 22 months with the help of four AAA batteries (Wyze Scale S lasted 18 months with three AAAs), and there’s a new metric for muscle mass percentage, although you could already estimate this metric using body fat percentage.

But the Wyze Scale X costs $34 with shipping. That’s much cheaper than the competition, but it’s $10 more than the original Wyze Scale and Wyze Scale S, which are still available on the Wyze website. And I’m not sure that there’s enough newness here to justify the higher price.

Well, I guess that’s why we’re working on a Wyze Scale X review. Hang out for that if you need more information on the Scale X, or order it now for $34 at the Wyze website.