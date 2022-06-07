Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Yeedi Vac Review: A Budget-Friendly Modular Robovac
Nocturne Firefly Outdoor Solar Lamp Review: Pricey, But Sufficiently Bright
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Surfshark VPN Review: Blood in the Water?
Govee RGBIC Neon Rope Lights Review: Your Lights, Your Way
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Ford Ships Its First F-150 Lightning EVs with a Tesla-Saving Accessory

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The Ford F-150 Lightning offroading.
Ford

Ford began delivering F-150 Lightning trucks near the end of May, and the first customers are in for a small surprise. As reported by a user on the Lightning Owners forum, F-150 Lightnings come with a free Tesla charging adapter, likely to highlight the truck’s bi-directional charging capabilities (something that Tesla lacks).

We sat on this story for a few days because we weren’t sure if it was real. After all, the F-150 Lightning manual states that charging adapters are “sold separately,” and the staff at Inside EVs didn’t reach any conclusions after investigating the story. But sure enough, a Ford representative confirmed to Review Geek that that the “first Lightnings” come with adapters so customers can “lend a hand if needed.”

1 of 2
The generic charging adapter included with F150 Lightning orders
PipeFitter52 / Lightning Owners Forum
The adapter and a Ford instruction manual.
PipeFitter52 / Lightning Owners Forum
Navigate to Slide Number 1
Navigate to Slide Number 2

“F-150 Lightning can charge other EVs using its bi-directional charging capability. We’re shipping our first Lightnings with adapters so F-150 Lightning customers can lend a hand if needed.”

Using this charging adapter is fairly easy. If an F-150 Lightning driver comes across a stranded Tesla  (which is surprisingly uncommon), they can simply take out the truck’s bi-directional charging equipment, hook up the adapter, and start juicing up the Tesla.

7 Awesome Ford F-150 Lightning Electric Truck Features
RELATED7 Awesome Ford F-150 Lightning Electric Truck Features

The bi-directional system works at 7.5kW, which should provide around 20 miles of range to a Tesla after an hour of charging. That said, I’m making a pretty rough guesstimate based on the Model S specs—we’ll get a more accurate number once customers can test this in the real world.

We’re not sure if Ford will continue handing out free Tesla charging adapters. Maybe this is just a nice gift for the earliest customers, or a way to poke fun at Tesla’s lack of bi-directional charging. Either way, it’s neat.

Source: Lightning Owners

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »