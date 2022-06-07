Cybertruck Sighting Shows off a New Interior and Windshield Wiper

Love it or hate it, people can’t get enough of Tesla’s upcoming Cybertruck. This week, we received a look at what could be one of the latest Cybertruck prototype designs sporting several “upgrades” to the interior and windshield wiper system.

Recently, a ceremonial ribbon cutting was held at Tesla’s Megapack farm at Moss Landing, CA (Elkhorn Battery Energy Storage Facility). While it’s an exciting project, many loved that a Cybertruck came out for the event.

For those unaware, Moss Landing is a massive 730 MWh Tesla Megapack energy storage project for PG&E. It’s one of California’s largest battery storage projects, and according to PG&E, it’s a “key milestone in making clean energy available on-demand to support California’s electric grid reliability.”

Images and videos of the Cybertruck started making the rounds on social media, and it’s giving us our best look yet at the cyberpunk vehicle in quite some time.

Cybertruck spotted near Santa Cruz this morning ⚠️ Photoshoot, perhaps? Video by a friend of this guy: https://t.co/ddFPhoakOh pic.twitter.com/pwqC1y0bF5 — The Cybertruck Guy (@cybrtrkguy) June 6, 2022

As usual, the vehicle almost looks fake and like something out of a movie set. The videos give us a glance at an updated model compared to anything previously shown. For example, Tesla continues to struggle with ways to get a windshield wiper on that massive windshield. This video shows an all-new shorter setup than the ugly version spotted earlier this year.

Perhaps even more interesting is the set of images showing off the interior. As you can see above, this model looks nothing like what Tesla originally debuted in 2019. We’re no longer seeing a long marble-like dash. Instead, it seems closer to the traditional design of the Model Y. You’ll also notice the lack of any cup holders, no airbag in the center of the yoke steering wheel, a new infotainment display, and even some odd physical red buttons under the screen.

It’s important to remember that this is nothing more than an early prototype making an appearance at an event with partners, so we can’t draw too many conclusions. That said, it does appear that Tesla is still working on a solution for the windshield, and the interior is rapidly evolving as the 2023 production date nears.