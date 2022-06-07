Polestar Teases Its First Electric SUV

Polestar, the premium electric car maker jointly owned by Volvo, has announced it’s ready to manufacture EVs in the United States, starting with the all-new Polestar 3. It will be the first vehicle Polestar builds in the U.S. and the brand’s first “performance SUV.”

During the announcement, Polestar confirmed that the company would officially debut the new Polestar 3 in October. In the meantime, we’re finally getting our first look at the vehicle, and it looks pretty stunning. Polestar released the image above and a short teaser video giving potential buyers a glance at the front and rear.

Play Video

While seeing the SUV itself is exciting, perhaps more exciting is that it’ll be made in the USA. Polestar will assemble the 3 at Volvo’s factory in Charleston, South Carolina. When it makes its official debut in October, it’ll be going up against other high-end electric SUVs like the Tesla Model X, Mercedes-Benz EQE, and the bigger Rivian R1S.

Polestar didn’t reveal too many details about the car, but the early spec sheet is undoubtedly promising. The company aims to deliver a dual-motor drivetrain and upgraded battery pack capable of providing over 372 miles of range per charge at launch. And while it may not be available at launch in early 2023, Polestar plans to offer autonomous highway modes thanks to LiDAR sensors from Luminar and NVIDIA’s automotive computing system.

According to the press release, the Polestar 3 is a big step for the brand as its first electric performance SUV, but it won’t be the last one. We’ll see a follow-up late in 2023 with a new Polestar 4 SUV and the Polestar 5 sports coupe in 2024.

Potential customers will be able to reserve the all-new Polestar 3 in October, then production and shipping are expected to begin in early 2023.