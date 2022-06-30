18 of the Best Mobile Games for Your Mental Health

Mental health hasn’t always been a mainstream topic. Fortunately, humans are always finding ways to expand our knowledge with new techniques to treat what ails us. Mobile games are an especially interesting way to cope with mental health illnesses and add an overall mood boost.

The Link Between Gaming and Mental Health

Some of the most frequently experienced and diagnosed mental health conditions among the public include depression, general anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), obsessive-compulsive disorder, and panic disorder. Globally, these conditions manifest in surprising numbers.

The World Health Organization estimates that 264 million individuals suffer from depression globally, plus 45 million from bipolar disorder and 20 million from various psychoses. A full 13% of global citizens, as of 2017, experienced a diagnosed mental or substance-abuse disorder.

Though it’s an emerging field of study, some researchers are convinced video games have a role to play in helping patients come to terms with their mental health conditions. According to those medical professionals, video games may have a positive influence on those struggling with mental health, provided some boundaries are in place first.

How Do Video Games Boost Mental Health?

Stress relief is the first and most obvious positive effect. Players engaged in low-stakes problem-solving can exercise their brains and take their conscious minds off whatever factors are causing them distress.

Seeking solutions, solving problems, racking up achievements, and thinking through cause and effect are critical for developing brains and those struggling with mental health conditions like depression and anxiety.

Ultimately, working towards a goal or desired outcome, even if it’s “just” on a mobile phone or tablet screen, is an uplifting and mood-enhancing activity that may pay dividends for your mental health and state of mind. Even those in treatment for conditions like PTSD, ADHD, and trauma recovery have games available to aid in their recovery or wellness journey. Some games even help individuals develop or rebuild their social or caregiving skills—some of the first casualties during trying mental-health episodes.

Other benefits of video games for mental health, depending on the format of the game, include emotional resilience—learning to fail gracefully—and learning to cooperate with others. Engaging in sports and physical activities is often the first recommendation from care experts regarding mental health. But for those who struggle with mobility, video games provide a world of possibilities.

Top Simulation Games for Mental Health

Simulation games provide rewarding experiences emphasizing strategy, visual acuity, cause-and-effect, and spatial awareness. Other times, they offer the satisfaction of observing or participating in a satisfying biological or mechanical process.

Prune (iOS/Android): This visually striking and multi-award-winning game describes itself as a “love letter to trees.” It encourages users to tend to their tree, including shaping it and protecting it from harm. There are no microtransactions, and everything you do syncs to your devices.

Best Puzzle Games for Mental Health

While technology has brought us a long way from the days of jigsaw puzzles, puzzle games never go out of style. If you own a tablet or smartphone, there’s a dizzying array of brilliant and beautiful puzzle games to settle your mind and flex your problem-solving muscles.

Monument Valley (iOS/Android): Players have marveled at Monument Valley‘s gorgeous art style and calm-inducing but undeniably challenging puzzles for years. With just enough narrative to keep players intrigued with the mysteries of the game world, they’ll meticulously traverse fantastical castles and landscapes by manipulating elements in the environment.

Virtual Caretaker Games for Mental Health

Virtual caretaker games are almost limitless in their variation, though they all involve having players cultivate environments and develop care routines for digital pets. This kind of stewardship can stimulate parts of the brain concerned with regulating relationships and developing care skills—whether for oneself or others.

Rakko Ukabe (iOS/Android): Have you ever wanted to care for a group of sea otters? This is your chance! Use a combination of irresistible morsels, furniture, and toys to encourage new otters to join your community. They’ll either gather or disperse again, depending on your level of care.

Top Endless Runner Games for Mental Health

Sometimes, all you need to boost your mood or get back in touch with your inner dialogue or physical capabilities is to engage in focused training or playtime. The following games provide endless canvases to exercise your mental fortitude and reaction time.

Alto’s Adventure (iOS/Android): You can’t argue with 10+ million downloads and counting. Alto’s Adventure sees players traverse beautifully rendered wilderness and wintertime landscapes atop their snowboard. Rewarding, reaction-boosting gameplay and reflections on the gentle passing of time give this game real staying power. In 2016, the developers even added a zen mode, where players can pick back up immediately after a fall rather than starting over to make the game even more serene.

Top Mindfulness Games for Mental Health

Some games are more explicitly about cultivating a healthier mental headspace than others. If you’re experiencing anxiety about the present or worries concerning the future, this might be the genre for you.