Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Yeedi Vac Review: A Budget-Friendly Modular Robovac
Nocturne Firefly Outdoor Solar Lamp Review: Pricey, But Sufficiently Bright
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Chipolo CARD Spot Review: A Credit Card-Shaped Apple AirTag
Surfshark VPN Review: Blood in the Water?
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Nothing Will Reveal Its First Smartphone on July 12th

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Nothing Phone (1) design sketch showing transparent design
Nothing

After what feels like a lifetime of teasers, Nothing is finally ready to reveal its first smartphone. The Phone (1) will star in Nothing’s “Return to Instinct” event, which airs July 12th at 11am EST (8am PST). I just hope it’s not another teaser.

We still don’t know much about the Phone (1), though Nothing confirms that it uses a lightweight-but-custom version of Android (just see the Nothing launcher) and has a transparent design. There’s also wireless charging support, and the phone is expected to sell for around $500. If the phone is anywhere near the $500 mark, it probably uses a mid-range Snapdragon processor.

Get a Taste of Nothing's First Phone with This Android Launcher
RELATEDGet a Taste of Nothing's First Phone with This Android Launcher

If this playbook sounds similar to OnePlus’ early years, that’s because OnePlus was co-founded by Nothing’s leader, Carl Pei. The first OnePlus phones gained popularity thanks to their super clean version of Android, their Apple-like design language, and of course, their “flagship killer” price tags.

Again, Nothing will reveal the Phone (1) on July 12th at 11am EST. You can RSVP for the event at Nothing’s website. We’re not sure when the Phone (1) will go on sale, as this company is new and doesn’t follow an obvious schedule. That said, Carl Pei previously hinted at a summer release, so I’ll place a bet on late July.

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »