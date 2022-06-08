Nothing Will Reveal Its First Smartphone on July 12th

After what feels like a lifetime of teasers, Nothing is finally ready to reveal its first smartphone. The Phone (1) will star in Nothing’s “Return to Instinct” event, which airs July 12th at 11am EST (8am PST). I just hope it’s not another teaser.

We still don’t know much about the Phone (1), though Nothing confirms that it uses a lightweight-but-custom version of Android (just see the Nothing launcher) and has a transparent design. There’s also wireless charging support, and the phone is expected to sell for around $500. If the phone is anywhere near the $500 mark, it probably uses a mid-range Snapdragon processor.

If this playbook sounds similar to OnePlus’ early years, that’s because OnePlus was co-founded by Nothing’s leader, Carl Pei. The first OnePlus phones gained popularity thanks to their super clean version of Android, their Apple-like design language, and of course, their “flagship killer” price tags.

Again, Nothing will reveal the Phone (1) on July 12th at 11am EST. You can RSVP for the event at Nothing’s website. We’re not sure when the Phone (1) will go on sale, as this company is new and doesn’t follow an obvious schedule. That said, Carl Pei previously hinted at a summer release, so I’ll place a bet on late July.