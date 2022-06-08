Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Harber London Leather Desk Mat Review: More Than Just Stylish
Yeedi Vac Review: A Budget-Friendly Modular Robovac
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Chipolo CARD Spot Review: A Credit Card-Shaped Apple AirTag
Surfshark VPN Review: Blood in the Water?
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Google Finally Fixed the Pixel 6 DAC Problem

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Google Pixel 6 Pro's USB-C port and speaker cutouts
Justin Duino

Right on time, Google is rolling out the June Pixel update for several devices, and it’s full of software fixes and resolves several security vulnerabilities. In the update, Google has finally fixed the DAC problem on the Pixel 6, something many audiophiles will be glad to see.

While the Pixel 6 is arguably one of the best Android phones available and received high remarks in our review, it’s not without issues. One complaint from audio enthusiasts is that the Pixel 6 doesn’t work with external DACs, a problem we’ve talked about since 2021.

Google's Pixel 6 Is Disappointing Audiophiles, Here's Why
RELATEDGoogle's Pixel 6 Is Disappointing Audiophiles, Here's Why

The Pixel 6’s internal DAC that turns digital audio into an analog signal for headphones and other devices wasn’t up to par for today’s standards and caps out at 24bit/48kHz sampling rates. Basically, it’s nowhere near good enough for streaming services or audiophiles. Plus, owners trying to use an external DAC or splitters couldn’t at all, for whatever reason.

In Google’s June update changelog, the only line mentioning audio says, “A fix for an issue preventing audio playback over USB accessories when using certain third-party apps,” and that’s all. However, several owners on Reddit were quick to confirm the Pixel 6 DAC issues are gone and everything is working as expected.

Multiple Pixel 6 owners have confirmed it indeed works, with one saying “everything sounds great,” which is undoubtedly a step in the right direction for Google. Keep in mind some devices could still face issues, but once you get the update give it a try with your DAC. Now, let’s hope that a future Pixel update doesn’t break it again.

via Reddit

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »