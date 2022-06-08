Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Harber London Leather Desk Mat Review: More Than Just Stylish
Yeedi Vac Review: A Budget-Friendly Modular Robovac
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Chipolo CARD Spot Review: A Credit Card-Shaped Apple AirTag
Surfshark VPN Review: Blood in the Water?
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

When Should You Replace Your Samsung Galaxy S10?

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
A photo of someone holding the Samsung Galaxy S10
Karlis Dambrans/Shutterstock.com

Samsung is slowly ending support for the Galaxy S10 lineup. These devices received their last major OS update (Android 12) back in May, and they just got demoted to quarterly security updates. So, while you don’t need to replace your Galaxy S10 today, you should keep your eyes peeled for an upgrade.

The Galaxy S10 lineup launched in 2019. And while these phones looked just like the S9 series, they marked a new era for Samsung. These were the first phones to feature the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and they arguably solidified 5G as the current-gen networking standard.

More notably, these were the first Samsung phones to come with three years of guaranteed OS updates. The Galaxy S10 launched with Android 9 and is ending life with Android 12. That’s a pretty impressive run, and while Samsung no longer provides monthly security updates for these phones, quarterly updates aren’t all that bad.

Why You Should Upgrade Your Android Phone Every Two Years
RELATEDWhy You Should Upgrade Your Android Phone Every Two Years

But you should be worried about 2023. That’s when the S10 will get demoted to biannual security updates (or lose support entirely). At that point, you will absolutely want to upgrade your phone. It may still work properly, but it won’t be shielded from new hacks, malware, and exploits.

If you plan to stick with Samsung, I suggest holding out for the Galaxy S23 launch (which should happen in February of 2023). That’ll give you a chance to either buy a super-new phone or get the excellent Galaxy S22 at a huge discount.

The 6 Best Android Smartphones of 2022

Best Overall
Samsung Galaxy S22+
Amazon

$799.99
$999.99 Save 20%
Best Midrange
Google Pixel 6
Shop Now
Best Budget
OnePlus Nord N10 5G
Shop Now
Best Premium
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Amazon

$999.99
$1199.99 Save 17%
Best Small
Google Pixel 4a
Shop Now
Best Foldable
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3
Shop Now
READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »