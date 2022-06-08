When Should You Replace Your Samsung Galaxy S10?

Samsung is slowly ending support for the Galaxy S10 lineup. These devices received their last major OS update (Android 12) back in May, and they just got demoted to quarterly security updates. So, while you don’t need to replace your Galaxy S10 today, you should keep your eyes peeled for an upgrade.

The Galaxy S10 lineup launched in 2019. And while these phones looked just like the S9 series, they marked a new era for Samsung. These were the first phones to feature the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and they arguably solidified 5G as the current-gen networking standard.

More notably, these were the first Samsung phones to come with three years of guaranteed OS updates. The Galaxy S10 launched with Android 9 and is ending life with Android 12. That’s a pretty impressive run, and while Samsung no longer provides monthly security updates for these phones, quarterly updates aren’t all that bad.

But you should be worried about 2023. That’s when the S10 will get demoted to biannual security updates (or lose support entirely). At that point, you will absolutely want to upgrade your phone. It may still work properly, but it won’t be shielded from new hacks, malware, and exploits.

If you plan to stick with Samsung, I suggest holding out for the Galaxy S23 launch (which should happen in February of 2023). That’ll give you a chance to either buy a super-new phone or get the excellent Galaxy S22 at a huge discount.