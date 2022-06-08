Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Harber London Leather Desk Mat Review: More Than Just Stylish
Yeedi Vac Review: A Budget-Friendly Modular Robovac
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Chipolo CARD Spot Review: A Credit Card-Shaped Apple AirTag
Surfshark VPN Review: Blood in the Water?
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

YouTube TV Adds 5.1 Surround Sound to at Least One Device You Care About

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
A hiker at the top of a mountain celebrating the YouTube TV logo
Catalin Grigoriu/Shutterstock.com

It’s an overdue update, but YouTube TV now supports 5.1 surround sound on Roku, Google TV, and Android TV devices. This feature previously rolled out for a handful of other smart TVs and streaming sticks, meaning that most YouTube TV customers can now enjoy theatrical 5.1 Dolby Audio with a compatible speaker system.

According to YouTube TV’s support page, here’s what you need to enjoy 5.1 surround sound on your favorite live TV channels:

  • A compatible TV device.
    • Samsung,  LG, and Vizio devices with Cobalt 20 or above
    • Traditional Chromecasts
    • Android TV
    • Google TV
    • Roku
  • A compatible speaker system.
  • Channels which support 5.1 audio.

Note that you may need to update the YouTube TV app for this change to take effect. And if you rely on a streaming stick, your TV needs to support 5.1-channel audio to take advantage of YouTube TV’s expanded support.

Also, some live TV channels don’t support 5.1 surround sound, and you may need to hunt around for a 5.1-channel speaker system that’s compatible with your smart TV or streaming stick.

YouTube TV says it’s working on adding 5.1 surround sound support for Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. But don’t hold your breath. This has been a slow process, and it will probably continue to be slow.

Source: Google via Android Police

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »