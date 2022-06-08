Buying Guides
LastPass Gains an Essential Feature on iPhone and iPad

| 1 min read
LastPass running on iOS.
LastPass

After what seems like a lifetime, LastPass now automatically saves new passwords made in iOS and iPadOS. The update saves you from jumping back and forth between apps when generating new logins with LastPass. Additionally, LastPass can now autofill credit card information and save online forms to the vault on iPhone and iPad.

These features are a late addition to the LastPass iOS app, but not because LastPass is lazy or anything. Apple previously barred these features from its mobile platforms. It seems that that the company had a change of heart, possibly due to security concerns. Forcing customers to copy-paste login information means that hackers can get this info through the clipboard, which is stupid!

LastPass suggests enabling autofill in apps and Safari to make the most of these new features. In theory, the app should feel a lot more intuitive on iOS and iPadOS after these changes.

Google, Apple, and Microsoft Agree to Make Passwords a Thing of the Past
RELATEDGoogle, Apple, and Microsoft Agree to Make Passwords a Thing of the Past

This news comes just days after LastPass announced FIDO support, which allows users to access the vault without passwords or biometrics. In theory, LastPass should feel a lot faster and more intuitive than it used to.

You may need to update LastPass to unlock these features on iPhone and iPad. Bear in mind that Apple just enabled these features on its mobile devices, so other password managers will follow suit in the coming months.

Source: LastPass

