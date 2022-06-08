Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Harber London Leather Desk Mat Review: More Than Just Stylish
Yeedi Vac Review: A Budget-Friendly Modular Robovac
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Chipolo CARD Spot Review: A Credit Card-Shaped Apple AirTag
Surfshark VPN Review: Blood in the Water?
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

The New LEGO Roller Coaster Is Pretty Loopy

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Screaming minifigs on the LEGO Loop Coaster.
LEGO

LEGO just unveiled the next set in its Fairground Collection, the massive Loop Coaster. While not as large as the previous Creator Expert Roller Coaster, the Loop Coaster is 36 inches tall, features two loops, and has an elevator that you can motorize for an endless ride (with an add-on Technic Large Motor and Battery).

The Loop Coaster ain’t cheap—it costs a whopping $400, about $30 more than the last LEGO roller coaster. Still, it comes with a ton of stuff. There’s 11 minifigs with reversible faces, a park bench, a balloon cart, a pretzel cart, a hotdog stand, and a height marker. Oh, and there’s also the roller coaster.

The full LEGO Loop Coaster set on a table.
LEGO

Loop Coster is comprised of 3,756 pieces, including yellow rails, a loading dock, a three-person coaster cart, and a “neon” accent that says “LOOP.”

Select LEGO Sets Will See a Price Hike This August
RELATEDSelect LEGO Sets Will See a Price Hike This August

Our only concern, aside from the fact that LEGO isn’t including the Technic Large Motor and Battery with this set, is that the elevator sounds kind of noisy. I guess the sound makes this coaster more realistic, but it still feels like an odd choice.

LEGO’s Loop Coaster launches for $400 on July 1st. At the time of writing, LEGO has not indicated whether VIP members will get early access.

LEGO Loop Coaster

Expand your LEGO Fairground Collection with the new Loop Coaster, a 3,756-piece set that sends your minifigs through a terrifying ride with loops and an elevator.

Shop Now
READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »