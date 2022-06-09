Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Google Chrome for Android Will Get a Toolbar That Adapts to You

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
| 1 min read
The Google Chrome logo on a white background
Google

Google Chrome continues to get better with each update, and in the next version of Chrome for Android, the toolbar will adapt to our needs automatically and much more.

This week Google detailed some of the many improvements coming soon or made possible thanks to machine learning (ML). We’re talking about spam blocking, real-time captions, or how machine learning keeps maps up-to-date in real-time.

In the latest Google Chrome release (M102), Google introduced several new features or changes thanks to machine learning. From recognizing fake page notifications as spam to updating language notification models for improved translation. However, one of the most exciting new features is the adaptable toolbar on Chrome for Android.

Google Chrome adaptable toolbar
Google

As you can see in the image above, upcoming versions of Chrome will automatically adjust and adapt the toolbar to fit users’ needs. Thanks to machine learning, Chrome will recognize when something on the screen may want to be shared and populate the share button instantly in the toolbar. Then, in other scenarios, the toolbar will automatically display the voice search icon for quick access. We actually saw hints of this back in April, and now it’s finally coming soon for all users.

Essentially, Chrome for Android will use machine learning to highlight whatever action is most beneficial at that moment. The example only shows sharing and voice search, but those are just two of many potential adaptable shortcut buttons.

Additionally, Google confirmed that the adaptable toolbar would be entirely user-customizable, which sounds promising. For now, we’re not sure when the adaptable toolbar will arrive for Android, but Google said it’ll be available in the “near future.”

Source: Google

