Cync Launches Its Line of Matter-Ready Smart Home Products

We were very excited when Cync (formerly C by GE) unveiled a line of Matter-ready smart home products during CES 2022. And now that Cync has launched its new smart bulbs, you can finally buy the entire Matter-ready lineup.

For clarity, the Matter smart home standard will break down barriers between smart home brands. Devices supporting the standard will gain compatibility, even if they were previously exclusive to Google Assistant, HomeKit, Alexa, or Zigbee ecosystems.

Nearly a Dozen Smart Bulbs

Cync went absolutely bonkers with its new smart bulbs. There are 11 options to choose from, including recessed lights, decorative lights, and bulbs that cost just $12. Oh, and none of these bulbs require a hub!

You have a lot of stuff to pick through here, so I’ll simplify things a bit. Cync sells smart bulbs in three flavors—white, full color, and HD full color (which is extra-pretty). The bulbs come in several shapes and sizes, and even include a few options for recessed or outdoor fixtures. Some of these bulbs are decorative, with different finishes and old-fashioned “filaments.”

And Cync now sells recessed smart fixtures, which are easier to install than traditional fixtures and feature full color support.

You can buy all of Cync’s new smart lighting products today, starting at $12 for the bulbs or $35 for the recessed lighting.

Cync Cync’s Matter-ready smart lighting products come in all shapes and sizes.

A Smart Thermostat and Temperature Sensor

The most notable product in Cync’s new lineup, at least in my opinion, is the Cync Smart Thermostat. It costs just $120 and can be installed without a C-wire, which is rarely available in older homes. Plus, it doesn’t require a hub and works with Cync’s new Room Temperature Sensors.

While the Cync Smart Thermostat lacks any complicated “learning” features, it’s a compelling option for those who want to add voice control, schedules, and remote control to their home’s A/C and heating system. The temperature sensors are especially useful in larger homes, as rooms that get especially hot or cold won’t be ignored by the thermostat.

The Cync Smart Thermostat and Room Temperature Sensors launched back in January. You can order them for $120 and $30, respectively.

Cync Smart Thermostat Control your home’s temperature from anywhere with the Matter-ready Cync Smart Thermostat.

Smart Security Cameras

Shortly after the launch of its indoor camera, Cync revealed an outdoor smart camera with night vision, an HD resolution, and two-way audio support. It also supports local storage, which is often more secure (and can record more) than cloud storage.

While this camera is wired, you can buy an add-on solar panel (which isn’t out yet) to keep it going without running a cable around your home.

At $100, the Cync outdoor camera is fairly affordable. It launched in March and is available for purchase at Lowe’s.