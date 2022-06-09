Buying Guides
Cync Finishes Launching Its New Line of Smart Home Products

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

| 2 min read
The Cync app controlling temperature with a thermostat.
Cync

We were very excited when Cync (formerly C by GE) unveiled a line of affordable smart home products during CES 2022, including a smart thermostat and outdoor camera. And now that Cync has launched its new smart bulbs, you can finally buy the entire lineup.

Nearly a Dozen Smart Bulbs

A Cync color smart bulb.
Cync

Cync went absolutely bonkers with its new smart bulbs. There are 11 options to choose from, including recessed lights, decorative lights, and bulbs that cost just $12. Oh, and none of these bulbs require a hub!

You have a lot of stuff to pick through here, so I’ll simplify things a bit. Cync sells smart bulbs in three flavors—white, full color, and HD full color (which is extra-pretty). The bulbs come in several shapes and sizes, and even include a few options for recessed or outdoor fixtures. Some of these bulbs are decorative, with different finishes and old-fashioned “filaments.”

And Cync now sells recessed smart fixtures, which are easier to install than traditional fixtures and feature full color support.

You can buy all of Cync’s new smart lighting products today, starting at $12 for the bulbs or $35 for the recessed lighting.

Cync

Cync’s smart lighting products come in all shapes and sizes.

Lowes

A Smart Thermostat and Temperature Sensor

The Cync Smart Thermostat.
Cync

The most notable product in Cync’s new lineup, at least in my opinion, is the Cync Smart Thermostat. It costs just $120 and can be installed without a C-wire, which is rarely available in older homes. Plus, it doesn’t require a hub and works with Cync’s new Room Temperature Sensors.

While the Cync Smart Thermostat lacks any complicated “learning” features, it’s a compelling option for those who want to add voice control, schedules, and remote control to their home’s A/C and heating system. The temperature sensors are especially useful in larger homes, as rooms that get especially hot or cold won’t be ignored by the thermostat.

The Cync Smart Thermostat and Room Temperature Sensors launched back in January. You can order them for $120 and $30, respectively.

Cync Smart Thermostat

Control your home’s temperature from anywhere with the Cync Smart Thermostat.

Lowes

Smart Security Cameras

The Cync battery-powered smart security Camera.
Cync

Shortly after the launch of its indoor camera, Cync revealed an outdoor smart camera with night vision, an HD resolution, and two-way audio support. It also supports local storage, which is often more secure (and can record more) than cloud storage.

While this camera is wired, you can buy an add-on solar panel (which isn’t out yet) to keep it going without running a cable around your home.

At $100, the Cync outdoor camera is fairly affordable. It launched in March and is available for purchase at Lowe’s.

Cync Outdoor Camera

Cync’s outdoor smart camera offers night vision, HD video, two-way audio, and optional local storage for just $99.

Lowes
