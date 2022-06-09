Buying Guides
by Review Geek

News

Oops! Microsoft Just Gave Unsupported PCs Windows 11

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles.

| 1 min read
Acer

As many of you probably know, Microsoft’s Windows 11 update has strict and controversial hardware requirements. But this week, when the company started rolling out the final test version of its highly anticipated Windows 11 (22H2) update, it accidentally gave unsupported PCs the new software.

Microsoft releases early test versions of its operating system to members of the Windows Insider program, which is how we often hear about exciting new features. For example, the Windows 11 22H2 update will introduce a better start menu, improved tablet support, drag and drop, Mica for Win32 apps, and a revamped task manager, to name a few.

Earlier this week, eligible members of the Windows Insider Program started getting the tester’s version of the update. However, Microsoft had an oopsie moment and accidentally sent it out to unsupported PCs simultaneously. Remember that this is an opt-in program, so, unfortunately, it didn’t go out to everyone.

What Are the Minimum System Requirements to Run Windows 11?
Users all over Twitter and Reddit started sharing reports that they received the update, leading some to question if Microsoft was getting ready to relax the hardware requirements. We have bad news, though, as that doesn’t appear to be the case.

It sounds like the update wasn’t available for long and that Microsoft quickly noticed its mistake. The update for unsupported PCs was quickly removed from the servers, and it didn’t go out as an automatic update, either. Only a few hundred lucky Windows Insider Program members likely got it, and it didn’t go out to public users.

According to Windows Latest, Microsoft released a statement and said, “It’s a bug and the right team is investigating it. The requirements have not changed.”

If you installed Windows 11 on an unsupported PC and didn’t expect it, you should still be able to roll back to Windows 10 in the settings menu. That said, if everything works, you might as well enjoy it. For everyone else, here’s what to do if your PC can’t upgrade to Windows 11.

via WindowsLatest

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »