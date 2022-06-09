Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Harber London Leather Desk Mat Review: More Than Just Stylish
Yeedi Vac Review: A Budget-Friendly Modular Robovac
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Chipolo CARD Spot Review: A Credit Card-Shaped Apple AirTag
Surfshark VPN Review: Blood in the Water?
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches

How to Control Roku with Your Voice

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 6 min read
Roku

Typing your Netflix email with a Roku remote is a nightmare, and digging through every streaming service just to find Wedding Crashers isn’t worth the time or effort. Thankfully, Roku streaming sticks and smart TVs offer voice control functionality, allowing you to perform simple and complicated tasks with just a few spoken words.

Even if your Roku didn’t come with a Voice Remote, you can still unlock these features through a cheap upgrade (or a free app—more on that in a second). So, let’s get to it; here’s how to set up and use voice commands with your Roku.

Table of Contents

Buy a Roku Voice Remote or Voice Remote Pro
Or, Just Use the Roku App for Voice Commands
What Voice Commands Work with Roku?
Some Commands Are Exclusive to Roku Smart TVs
Try Using a Voice Assistant for Extra Functionality

Buy a Roku Voice Remote or Voice Remote Pro

Roku Streambar voice remote
Justin Duino

The standard Roku remote does not offer voice control functionality. And that’s a shame, because this disappointingly simple remote comes with most Roku streaming sticks and smart TVs. If you want to control Roku with voice commands, you need to own a Voice Remote or Voice Remote Pro.

Roku’s $20 Voice Remote is an essential upgrade for any Roku streaming stick or smart TV. It lets you bark out voice commands just by pressing and holding a Microphone button, which is handily located right under the arrow keys. (Older Voice Remote models use a magnifying glass button instead of a microphone button.)

The more expensive Voice Remote Pro takes things a step further. It costs $30, but it lets you use voice commands without pressing any buttons—great for when your remote is sitting across the room or inside the couch. Additionally, Voice Remote Pro has two customizable shortcut buttons, a headphone jack, and a rechargeable battery.

A Voice Remote with the microphone button highlighted.
Roku

And here’s the other big perk; Roku’s Voice Remotes connect to your TV over Wi-Fi. That’s a huge upgrade from the unreliable, inaccurate IR sensor in the standard Roku remote. (I should also point out that the Voice Remote has volume buttons. Roku skimps out on these buttons with its budget streaming sticks.)

Here's Why You Should Buy the Roku Voice Remote
RELATEDHere's Why You Should Buy the Roku Voice Remote

Because the Voice Remote and Voice Remote Pro connect to your Roku over Wi-Fi, they have a different setup process than the standard Roku remote. Still, this pairing process usually kicks off automatically.

To manually start the pairing process, press and hold the small pairing button under your Voice Remote’s battery cover. Since the Voice Remote Pro doesn’t have replaceable batteries, its pairing button is conveniently placed on the bottom of the remote’s backside.

Roku Voice Remote

Upgrade your Roku TV experience today with the Voice Remote.

Amazon

$19.88
 

Best Buy

$29.99
 

Roku Voice Remote Pro

The Voice Remote Pro unlocks hands-free voice commands for your Roku streaming stick or smart TV. Get it now for just $10 more than the standard Voice Remote.

Amazon

$29.99
 

Best Buy


 

Or, Just Use the Roku App for Voice Commands

Roku

If you don’t want to spend $20 on a Remote (or just want to try voice commands first), go ahead and download the free Roku app. It turns your phone into Roku remote with all the functionality you care about, including voice control, private listening over headphones, and the ability to remotely add channels to a Roku stick or smart TV.

Unfortunately, the Roku app doesn’t let you perform hands-free voice commands. That feature is exclusive to the Voice Remote Pro.

Download on the Apple App StoreGet it on Google Play

What Voice Commands Work with Roku?

Some voice commands for the Roku Voice Remote.
Roku

Using voice commands on your Roku Voice Remote is a breeze. Just press and hold the microphone button (or magnifying glass button) and tell Roku what you want. Things are even easier with the Voice Remote Pro—say “Hey Roku,” then belt out a command.

If you’re like me, you’ll mostly use voice commands to find content and open apps. But there’s a ton of stuff you can do with a Voice Remote, so let’s list it all in bulleted form:

  • Select Highlighted Content: If your on-screen cursor is hovering over a show, movie, option, or streaming profile, say “okay” to select it.
  • Cancel Commands: Say “no,” “stop,” or “wrong” to cancel a misheard voice command.
  • Control Playback: Tell Roku to fast-forward or rewind through content, pause or play, and even turn the TV off with a timer. (“Rewind” or “turn off the TV in an hour.”)
  • Voice Search: Ask Roku to find a movie or list all episodes of your favorite TV series. You can also ask Roku to find all the films involving a certain actor, or even request content by genre. (“Find every Star Wars movie” or “show me kids TV shows.”)
  • Closed Captions: Activate closed captions with a simple “show closed captions” command, or ask Roku to open your closed captions settings and fine-tune everything for specific situations, like automatically enabling captions when muting audio.
  • Open Apps or Channels: Tell Roku to “open Netflix” or “play Pandora” to quickly open apps or channels. You can also ask Roku to play specific artists, like or dislike a song, or identify a song.
  • Control Music Playback: Roku lets you control music playback with commands like “pause,” “shuffle,” and “loop.”
  • Find Your Remote: Open the Roku app and ask it to find your lost remote. If you own a hands-free Voice Remote Pro, you can simply shout this command in the room.

Note that commands like “rewind 30 minutes” or “skip 15 seconds” only work in the Roku Channel app. Other apps do not support detailed playback instructions and only respond to simple commands like “fast forward.”

Some Commands Are Exclusive to Roku Smart TVs

A photo of a TCL Roku smart TV
TCL

Because Roku smart TVs have integrated hardware and software, they offer more voice control functionality than Roku streaming sticks. These voice commands are incredibly useful, as they allow you to adjust volume, open channel guides, and switch between video inputs.

These commands are exclusive to Roku smart TVs:

  • Adjust Volume: Ask Roku to “turn the volume down” or “set volume to 60%.” (This feature requires HDMI-CEC support on your TV.)
  • Switch Inputs: Roku can quickly “switch to HDMI 2 input” or even “switch to PlayStation 4” through simple voice commands. (This won’t work if you assign a custom name to an input.)
  • Control OTA TV: If you’ve set up free OTA TV with your Roku (all you need is a cheap antenna), you can use commands like “channel up,” “find PBS,” or “switch to antenna TV input.” Roku will even let you “open the channel guide” using a voice command.

Here’s the ironic thing; finding a Roku smart TV that comes with a voice remote is like finding a needle in a haystack. If you own a Roku smart TV, you probably need to buy a voice remote to perform these exclusive commands.

Try Using a Voice Assistant for Extra Functionality

Google Assistant running on a smartphone.
Tada Images/Shutterstock.com

Connecting your favorite smart home assistant to Roku can unlock a ton of voice-control functionality, to the point that you may lose interest in a Voice Remote or the Roku app. These features are a bit limited, but still, the important stuff’s there.

Here are the Roku voice control features offered by voice assistants:

  • Google Assistant or Alexa: A speaker or smartphone with Google Assitant or Alexa offers voice-controlled play and pause, fast forward or rewind, app launching, and title searching on Roku. (If you own a Roku smart TV, these assistants also offer voice control for volume, power, and input settings. Only Google Assistant can control surround sound settings.)
  • HomeKit and Siri: Apple’s HomePod or the Siri assistant can turn Roku on and off, play or pause media, and search for shows.

To set up these assistants with Roku, simply open the Google Home, Alexa, or Apple Home app on your phone or tablet. You should see an option to add your Roku smart TV or streaming stick to the app.

The Best Smart Speakers of 2022

Best Smart Speaker Overall
Sonos One
Shop Now
Best Budget Smart Speaker
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)
Amazon

$49.99
$59.99 Save 17%
Best Smart Speaker for Music
Bose Home Speaker 500
Amazon

$349.00
 
Best Portable Smart Speaker
JBL Charge 4
Amazon

$114.29
$149.95 Save 24%
Best Smart Speaker for Alexa
Amazon Echo Studio
Amazon

$199.99
 
Best Smart Speaker for Google Home
Google Nest Audio
Shop Now
Best Smart Speaker for Apple HomeKit
HomePod mini
Shop Now
READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »