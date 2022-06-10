Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Harber London Leather Desk Mat Review: More Than Just Stylish
Yeedi Vac Review: A Budget-Friendly Modular Robovac
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Chipolo CARD Spot Review: A Credit Card-Shaped Apple AirTag
Surfshark VPN Review: Blood in the Water?
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Insteon Is Back Thanks to a “Small Group of Passionate Users”

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The Insteon logo over a smart home hub.
Insteon

Insteon products mysteriously came back to life on June 6th, prompting users to ask if the company had been purchased by some nasty corporation (or even a malicious group). Now, former SmartLabs VP and General Manager Ken Fairbanks says he acquired the company with a “small group of passionate users.”

While details on this story (and the future of Insteon) are still unknown, Ken Fairbanks isn’t exactly a stranger to the Insteon brand. SmartLabs was the former owner of Insteon—before it went out of business last March, of course.

According to his Linkdin, Fairbanks oversaw Insteon development and marketing from 2004 to 2007. These were arguably the brand’s most ambitious years. With Fairbanks’ involvement, Insteon transitioned from the world of old-fashioned home controllers to modern wireless “smart” devices.

Journalists at The Orange County Register documented this transition in 2006. After visiting Fairbanks’ home, they were stunned by the idea of integrating “Insteon logic” into individual products like light bulbs, thermostats, and doorbells. (Home automation certainly existed in 2006, but only if you gutted and rewired your house. Basically, a home’s electrical system was the smart home controller. Such projects were prohibitively expensive, for obvious reasons.)

Unfortunately, we don’t know what Insteon’s new owners plan to do with the company. Fairbanks says that “responsibly re-building the Insteon business” is the goal, but we’ll have to wait for more details.

The new Insteon asks that customers keep an eye on their inbox for new information. Additionally, Insteon has expressed interest in a Reddit AMA, which could help clear things up a bit.

Here’s my concern; turning Insteon into something profitable is a huge undertaking. The company’s technology is effective and reliable, but it’s several years out of date. Plus, the Insteon brand has been stagnant for at least half a decade, and a large number of people only learned about Insteon because of its death spiral.

But customers seem optimistic. So, at least there’s that.

Source: Insteon

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »