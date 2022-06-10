fuboTV May Lose All Univision Channels Later This Month

This week we learned that the popular live TV streaming service fuboTV could lose all of its Univision-owned channels by the end of June. In an ongoing contract pricing dispute, fuboTV has confirmed that the company could stop carrying Univision, UniMas, Galavision, and TUDN if the two can’t agree to new terms.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a live TV streaming service in a dispute, and in the end, all it does is hurt us, the customer. We’ve seen YouTube TV battle it out with NBC over contract pricing and threaten to remove channels, and we’ve seen this same story from fuboTV with other channels. FuboTV dropped six channels back in 2021, including A&E and Lifetime.

fuboTV is one of the most affordable live TV streaming services that focus on sports, but the service also offers a wide range of content for families. And while several other streaming platforms offer Univision-owned channels, fuboTV is the only one offering the four main channels at a low price and on its base plan.

Unfortunately, if fuboTV and Univision can’t agree on a new contract soon, the streaming service will stop carrying its channels on June 30th. Here’s what the company had to say in a statement released this week.

“FuboTV is currently in negotiations with Univision to renew our long-standing content agreement. Univision’s new contract offer would cost us more than double the current rates, which are already at a premium to market. We are working diligently to resolve this issue and hope Univision reconsiders their approach in negotiating with FuboTV and will continue to offer their content in our market-leading Latino content package at a fair and reasonable price for consumers.”

On the outside, that certainly doesn’t sound promising. According to fuboTV, Univision wants to charge it more than double its previous contract to continue carrying its popular Latino content package.

For those wondering, this means you’d lose all four channels mentioned earlier, including TUDN, which offers broadcasts of U.S. national soccer teams, the Gold Cup, Major League Soccer, Liga MX, and much more.

We saw a similar contract dispute with Univision and Sling TV in 2019 that didn’t end well. Sling TV eventually removed the channels from its service, and they never returned. That said, we’re hopeful fubuTV and Univision can come to terms, for everyone’s sake.