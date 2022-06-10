Buying Guides
Microsoft Is Adding Our Most Requested Feature to Windows 11

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Windows 11 logo on the Windows 11 default wallpaper.
Microsoft

Microsoft is finally adding tabs to the Windows 11 File Explorer. These tabs allow you to navigate files and folders within one instance of File Explorer—it’s a serious time-saver, and it should keep your desktop from getting cluttered. Unfortunately, the feature is currently exclusive to Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25136.

We first heard about this feature in March when it was leaked by EarTrumpet developer Rafael Rivera. Of course, tabbed file interfaces are nothing new. Apple added tabs to its Finder back in 2013, and several third-party apps (many of which are non-working) claim to add tabs to Windows’ File Explorer.

File Explorer with tabs in Windows 11
Microsoft

Microsoft also experimented with a tabbed File Explorer in 2017, when it tested the feature in a Windows 10 Insider build. But for whatever reason, the feature was removed and never appeared in a stable Windows release.

Notably, Microsoft also asks users to share “which tabs features you’d like to see next.” It seems that tabbed software features are now a focus of Windows 11, which makes sense, as cleanliness and minimalism are the operating system’s modus operandi.

Windows Insiders can unlock this feature by updating to build number 25136 or later. Everyone else should just wait for the feature to hit a Windows 11 stable release (or join the Insider program). Note that the update also improves File Explorer’s sidebar, adding OneDrive user profiles and easier access to pinned or recently used locations.

Source: Microsoft

