The Best N64 Game, ‘GoldenEye 007,’ Could Get Remastered for Xbox

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

| 1 min read
Nentendo 64 Goldeneye gameplay
Nintendo

It’s finally happening, maybe. A game that many consider the greatest ever made, GoldenEye 007, released in 1997 for the Nintendo 64, could get remastered for Xbox after years of fans requesting it.

GoldenEye 007 was ahead of its time and still ranks as one of the best first-person shooter games of all time in my book. And while the graphics are pretty ridiculous compared to current-generation shooters, back then, it was epic.

While we’ve heard rumors of a remake for what feels like a decade, plus all the fans begging, now we have some solid proof that it could happen. Yes, that’s because Microsoft recently added the game’s achievements to its official website, leading many on Twitter to speculate it’ll get remastered and released for Xbox.

We’ve seen Xbox achievement tracking sites list the classic Bond shooter, but this is different. This is the official Xbox website listing the game. As a result, many believe an announcement is coming any day now.

For those that don’t know, an updated version of the original GoldenEye 007 was at one point in development for the Xbox 360’s Live Arcade, but the project got canceled due to licensing issues. Later, the game leaked online, and you can see some gameplay on YouTube.

The leaked Xbox achievements are shown for both single and multiplayer modes, suggesting both options will make a return to our screens. For those unaware, Microsoft is hosting an Xbox & Bethesda Games showcase event on June 12th, and some believe we’ll get a preview of the GoldenEye 007 remaster during the event.

If this indeed happens, we’re hopeful that Microsoft will take a similar approach it did with 353 Industries and the Master Chief Collection, where fans could play with updated graphics or enjoy the original old-school look.

Oh man, this game’s nostalgia is so strong that I can’t explain it. And yes, I cheated by looking at other people’s screens. You’d have to be there (in 1997) to understand. Either way, we’ll have to wait and see.

via Givemesport

