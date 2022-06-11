Buying Guides
AT&T Could Launch Ridiculous 20-Gigabit Home Internet Next Year

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT.

@andrew_andrew__
Back in January, AT&T started offering crazy-fast 5-Gigabit fiber connections for select homes. But AT&T’s latest achievement makes 5-Gigabit internet look like child’s play—it’s the first company to reach 20-Gigabit symmetric speeds in a lab test. And it could offer 20-Gigabit service in 2023.

It took several years for AT&T to create a strong fiber infrastructure. But now that a large number of people can access AT&T fiber, the company is ready to make massive technological strides. Multi-gig fiber was already impressive, but 20-Gigabit is just crazy.

And these are symmetrical speeds, meaning that you could get 20Gbps downloads and uploads. For reference, fetching a game like Fortnite from the Epic Games Store would take less than a minute with 20Gbps down.

Eddie Barker, AT&T’s assistant VP of mobility and access architecture (what a long title), explained the game plan to CNET. He says that AT&T plans to launch 20-Gigabit fiber by late 2023 or early 2024, an impressive prospect that would cement AT&T as the fastest consumer ISP.

Most people don’t need 20-Gigabit fiber, though. And considering that the 5-Gig plan costs $180 a month, I’d hate to see the cost of 20-Gig. For what it’s worth, Barker says that the 20-Gig rollout will include a few slower tiers, such as 10-Gig and 15-Gig fiber.

Source: AT&T

