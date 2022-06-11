Buying Guides
by Review Geek

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

Harber London Leather Desk Mat Review: More Than Just Stylish
Yeedi Vac Review: A Budget-Friendly Modular Robovac
Chipolo CARD Spot Review: A Credit Card-Shaped Apple AirTag
Surfshark VPN Review: Blood in the Water?
Marshall’s Gorgeous Bluetooth Speakers Return for Round Three

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

| 1 min read
Marshall's third gen speakers in black.
Marshall

Marshall’s hard-rocking Bluetooth speakers are back after a four-year hiatus. The new Acton III, Stanmore III, and Woburn III may look similar to their predecessors, but they deliver improved sound through a new directional speaker setup and automatic audio processing technology.

It’s easy to dismiss Marshall’s speakers as a novelty—they look like guitar amps! But when we reviewed the Stanmore II back in 2018, we were stunned by its sound quality. Marshall makes some of the best-looking and best-sounding home Bluetooth speakers, full stop.

Marshall's third gen speakers in white.
Marshall

The trio of speakers have upward-angling tweeters and new waveguides to create a more expansive stereo sound. More notably, they contain a bundle of automatic sound adjustment features. Placement Compensation tunes audio to match your room, and Dynamic Loudness ensures that songs sound good even at low volumes.

MIT Researchers Created "Wallpaper Thin" Speakers
RELATEDMIT Researchers Created "Wallpaper Thin" Speakers

New Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity also makes an appearance here, plus 3.5mm wired connections and a sustainable PVC-free build (70% PCR). The large Woburn III also packs an HDMI input, in case you want to connect it with a TV.

Marshall has already opened pre-orders for the Acton III ($279), Stanmore III ($379), and Woburn III ($579). Black versions of the speakers start shipping on June 23rd, though white and brown colorways don’t launch until later this year.

Marshall Third-Gen Home Speakers

Marshall’s third-gen home Bluetooth speakers rock harder with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, directional speakers, and sound correction technology that automatically adjusts audio for your room.

Marshall
