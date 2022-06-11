Marshall’s Gorgeous Bluetooth Speakers Return for Round Three

Marshall’s hard-rocking Bluetooth speakers are back after a four-year hiatus. The new Acton III, Stanmore III, and Woburn III may look similar to their predecessors, but they deliver improved sound through a new directional speaker setup and automatic audio processing technology.

It’s easy to dismiss Marshall’s speakers as a novelty—they look like guitar amps! But when we reviewed the Stanmore II back in 2018, we were stunned by its sound quality. Marshall makes some of the best-looking and best-sounding home Bluetooth speakers, full stop.

The trio of speakers have upward-angling tweeters and new waveguides to create a more expansive stereo sound. More notably, they contain a bundle of automatic sound adjustment features. Placement Compensation tunes audio to match your room, and Dynamic Loudness ensures that songs sound good even at low volumes.

New Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity also makes an appearance here, plus 3.5mm wired connections and a sustainable PVC-free build (70% PCR). The large Woburn III also packs an HDMI input, in case you want to connect it with a TV.

Marshall has already opened pre-orders for the Acton III ($279), Stanmore III ($379), and Woburn III ($579). Black versions of the speakers start shipping on June 23rd, though white and brown colorways don’t launch until later this year.