Polestar Will Join The Massive Hertz EV Rental Fleet

Hertz is making a big push into the electric vehicle space for its fleet of rental cars, starting with Tesla and now Polestar. Late last year, Hertz placed an order for 100,000 Tesla vehicles, and now they’ll get another 65,000 from Polestar over the next five years.

Back in 2021, Hertz almost went bankrupt, started to recover, and has since switched gears and aims to offer the largest EV rental fleet in North America and several other regions around the globe. And while the company already offers a few different EVs, they’re few and far between for potential customers.

However, within the next few years, you’ll have thousands to choose from, including Tesla cars and SUVs, the Polestar 2, and even Polestar’s upcoming “performance SUV EV,” the Polestar 3.

In April, Polestar, the Swedish premium electric car maker jointly owned by Volvo, revealed it had partnered with Hertz and would supply them with electric vehicles over the next several years. Fast forward to this week, Polestar announced it has officially started delivering those orders, starting with the Polestar 2.

According to the press release, Polestar will deliver roughly 13,000 electric vehicles annually to Hertz over the next five years. Customers will be able to order and rent the Polestar 2 in Europe and other regions sometime soon, while North America and Australia will have access to Polestar vehicles in late 2022.

Part of the fleet will also include (in very limited numbers) the Polestar 1 electric hybrid performance sportscar for those willing to spend extra and rent from the “Dream fleet” of vehicles. Between this order from Polestar and the previous agreement with Tesla, the first time you drive an EV could be a rental.