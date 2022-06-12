Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Harber London Leather Desk Mat Review: More Than Just Stylish
Yeedi Vac Review: A Budget-Friendly Modular Robovac
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Chipolo CARD Spot Review: A Credit Card-Shaped Apple AirTag
Surfshark VPN Review: Blood in the Water?
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Polestar Will Join The Massive Hertz EV Rental Fleet

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Polestar EV at Hertz Rental Car
Polestar

Hertz is making a big push into the electric vehicle space for its fleet of rental cars, starting with Tesla and now Polestar. Late last year, Hertz placed an order for 100,000 Tesla vehicles, and now they’ll get another 65,000 from Polestar over the next five years.

Back in 2021, Hertz almost went bankrupt, started to recover, and has since switched gears and aims to offer the largest EV rental fleet in North America and several other regions around the globe. And while the company already offers a few different EVs, they’re few and far between for potential customers.

However, within the next few years, you’ll have thousands to choose from, including Tesla cars and SUVs, the Polestar 2, and even Polestar’s upcoming “performance SUV EV,” the Polestar 3.

How Much Does it Cost to Charge an Electric Car?
RELATEDHow Much Does it Cost to Charge an Electric Car?

In April, Polestar, the Swedish premium electric car maker jointly owned by Volvo, revealed it had partnered with Hertz and would supply them with electric vehicles over the next several years. Fast forward to this week, Polestar announced it has officially started delivering those orders, starting with the Polestar 2.

According to the press release, Polestar will deliver roughly 13,000 electric vehicles annually to Hertz over the next five years. Customers will be able to order and rent the Polestar 2 in Europe and other regions sometime soon, while North America and Australia will have access to Polestar vehicles in late 2022.

Part of the fleet will also include (in very limited numbers) the Polestar 1 electric hybrid performance sportscar for those willing to spend extra and rent from the “Dream fleet” of vehicles. Between this order from Polestar and the previous agreement with Tesla, the first time you drive an EV could be a rental.

Source: Polestar

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »