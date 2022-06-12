Buying Guides
by Review Geek

This LEGO City Truck Transforms Into an Amusement Park Ride

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
LEGO City Space Truck
LEGO

If you’re a LEGO City build set fan, your city is about to get even better as LEGO just released a transforming amusement park ride truck. The new LEGO City Space Ride Amusement Truck set is perfect for kids or fans of amusement parks.

Whether you’re trying to build one massive LEGO city with all the different sets or want to collect all the LEGO trucks, this is one you won’t want to miss.

Like any ride you’d find at an amusement park or fairgrounds that is collapsable as the fair travels from city to city, the LEGO City space truck does the same thing. The buildable semi truck comes with a detachable trailer that folds open and transforms into a fully functional space-themed amusement park ride.

LEGO City amusement ride truck
LEGO

Kids can build the truck, assemble the trailer, and create the entire ride one piece at a time. The entire set measures over 13.5-inches long, 6-inches high, and around 8-inches wide. Then, when you’re ready to enjoy the ride, fold it open and give it a spin.

The new LEGO City Space Ride Amusement Truck comes with three mini-figures, a ticket booth, a photo booth, alien hats for patrons, and even collectible mugs like you’d find at a typical amusement park.

And while this latest LEGO City build is a little expensive, considering it only comes with 433 brick pieces, it’ll still be an enjoyable addition to any kid’s LEGO City. Get yours today from the LEGO shop for $49.99.

LEGO City Space Ride Amusement Truck

Take an amusement park anywhere this summer with the LEGO City Space Ride Amusement Truck for $49.99.

Shop Now
