TP-Link’s Energy-Monitoring Smart Plug Comes to HomeKit

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

| 1 min read
TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug Slim box.
TP-Link

TP-Link just unveiled a HomeKit-compatible version of its energy-monitoring smart plug. And man, it’s a serious bargain. While similar HomeKit plugs cost about $40 each, a four-pack of the Kasa Smart Plug Mini costs just $49 (that’s about $12.50 per plug).

The new Smart Plug Slim (EP25) supports HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant. It works with all electronics (up to a 15 amp max load) and provides real-time energy monitoring through the TP-Link app (iOS/Android). Of course, the smart plug also offers scheduling, voice control, remote control, and timer features.

A woman checking energy consumption with the TP-LInk app.
TP-Link

But the most important feature, at least to me, is the size of this smart plug. It’s small enough to fit over just one outlet—something you rarely see in energy-monitoring plugs at this price.

Eve's New HomeKit Smart Plug Uses Thread for Faster Smart Home Commands
RELATEDEve's New HomeKit Smart Plug Uses Thread for Faster Smart Home Commands

This is the first HomeKit-compatible TP-Link Kasa product, and honestly, I wonder what took so long. There aren’t many HomeKit-compatible smart plugs with energy monitoring, and options from brands like Eve are quite expensive. (To be fair, Eve’s smart plugs support Thread for improved smart home speed and coverage.)

You can order the TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug Mini four-pack at Amazon for $49. A cheaper two-pack should arrive this winter for $29. (Also, if you don’t use HomeKit, there’s a single-pack version of this plug that only supports Alexa and Google Assistant.)

Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A, Apple HomeKit Supported, Smart Outlet Works with Siri, Alexa & Google Home, No Hub Required, UL Certified, App Control, Scheduling, Timer, 2.4G WiFi Only, 4-Pack (EP25P4)

Now with HomeKit support, the TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug Mini features a compact design and energy monitoring. It also supports Alexa and Google Assistant.

Amazon

$49.99
 

READ NEXT
