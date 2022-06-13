TP-Link’s Energy-Monitoring Smart Plug Comes to HomeKit

TP-Link just unveiled a HomeKit-compatible version of its energy-monitoring smart plug. And man, it’s a serious bargain. While similar HomeKit plugs cost about $40 each, a four-pack of the Kasa Smart Plug Mini costs just $49 (that’s about $12.50 per plug).

The new Smart Plug Slim (EP25) supports HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant. It works with all electronics (up to a 15 amp max load) and provides real-time energy monitoring through the TP-Link app (iOS/Android). Of course, the smart plug also offers scheduling, voice control, remote control, and timer features.

But the most important feature, at least to me, is the size of this smart plug. It’s small enough to fit over just one outlet—something you rarely see in energy-monitoring plugs at this price.

This is the first HomeKit-compatible TP-Link Kasa product, and honestly, I wonder what took so long. There aren’t many HomeKit-compatible smart plugs with energy monitoring, and options from brands like Eve are quite expensive. (To be fair, Eve’s smart plugs support Thread for improved smart home speed and coverage.)

You can order the TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug Mini four-pack at Amazon for $49. A cheaper two-pack should arrive this winter for $29. (Also, if you don’t use HomeKit, there’s a single-pack version of this plug that only supports Alexa and Google Assistant.)