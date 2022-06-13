This Leaked Chrome OS Feature Is Perfect for Big Screens

Google’s Chrome OS has improved by leaps and bounds since it first debuted in 2011, but the company hasn’t slowed down when it comes to adding new features. If the latest leaks are accurate, Chrome OS could soon get an improved “split view” mode for bigger screens or multi-display users.

Right now, Chrome OS lets you snap two windows side-by-side, which is a handy feature. However, recent commits added to the Chromium Gerrit suggest that Google wants to improve the option.

Spotted by ChromeStory, Google is working on adding another option where users can snap two windows into 2/3 and 1/3 for various viewing modes. Initially, many thought this commit would allow for splitting the screen into 3rds, which would be great for a larger screen, but now we’re unsure.

While it might sound like a small change, being able to split windows and apps to use 1/3 or 2/3rd of the screen rather than simply half would be highly welcomed by users. A feature like this would be beneficial on a secondary monitor, too.

Unfortunately, it looks like you’ll still be limited to only opening two apps with the window snap feature, but more options are always a good thing. Imagine being able to open Twitter to a small 1/3rd window, while your main work tab takes up the rest of the screen.

The code request on the Chromium hub is private, so we don’t have any other information available at this time. That said, there’s a good chance a future update could enable it. If so, we’ll see it in the Canary build first, and then it’ll roll out to everyone else.