Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Harber London Leather Desk Mat Review: More Than Just Stylish
Yeedi Vac Review: A Budget-Friendly Modular Robovac
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Chipolo CARD Spot Review: A Credit Card-Shaped Apple AirTag
Surfshark VPN Review: Blood in the Water?
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Mozilla’s Thunderbird Email Client Is Coming to Android

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The Thunderbird logo over the Thunderbird macOS app.
Mozilla

Like many people, I used Thunderbird to manage my email accounts throughout the 2000s and early 2010s. But Mozilla practically gave up on the client sometime between 2012 and 2015, forcing me to find something new. Now, as part of Thunderbird’s revival, Mozilla is finally bringing the email client to Android devices.

Using Thunderbird today is like jumping in a time machine—it’s pretty outdated. But that isn’t necessarily a bad thing. The Thunderbird app is incredibly lightweight when compared with modern, Electron-based email clients. It’s also super customizable, backed by an enthusiastic community, and has a strong 19-year track record for user privacy.

These features are very desirable in 2022, which is why Mozilla is finally giving Thunderbird some attention. Recent updates, a new business plan, and a huge influx of cash promise to make Thunderbird’s desktop client respectable again, but in order for this plan to work, Thunderbird needs to make its mobile debut.

That’s why Mozilla has obtained the rights to K-9 Mail, an open-source email client that aligns with Thunderbird’s mission. Instead of building a Thunderbird app from scratch, Mozilla will transform K-9 Mail into Thunderbird for Android. It will offer most (if not all) of the features you care about, including message filters, account auto-configuration, “unmatched customization,” and syncing with the desktop client.

Here's How Mozilla Thunderbird Is Making a Comeback in 2022
RELATEDHere's How Mozilla Thunderbird Is Making a Comeback in 2022

Mozilla will slowly update K-9 Mail with Christian Ketterer (usually called cketti), who currently maintains the app. Once it has some essential features, such as desktop syncing, K-9 Mail will become “Thunderbird for Android.” (The rebranding should happen sometime in 2023.)

Updates to the K-9 Mail app may be a bit unpredictable, with major alterations to features and the UI. But if you want to experience its transformation, you can install K-9 Mail on your Android smartphone or tablet today. Mozilla also hopes to bring Thunderbird to iOS, though it’s focusing on Android first.

Get it on Google Play

Source: Mozilla

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »