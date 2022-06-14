Buying Guides
by Review Geek

HyperX Debuts Its First True Wireless Earbud, the Cloud MIX Buds

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news.

HyperX Cloud MIX earbuds
HyperX

The gaming peripherals company HyperX has been on a roll lately with high-end headsets. Now, it just debuted its first set of insanely low-latency true wireless earbuds perfect for gamers on any platform.

HyperX’s new Cloud MIX Buds offer both 2.4 GHz WiFi and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, known as dual wireless earbuds, allowing you to enjoy a premium experience on any device. The Cloud MIX buds are designed for multi-platform gaming and casual listening alike.

According to HyperX, the new earbuds use a gaming-grade connection thanks to a small 2.4 GHz USB-C wireless adapter dongle that works with phones, laptops, tablets, portable game consoles, and more, or you can connect and enjoy tunes via a standard Bluetooth connection.

HyperX Cloud MIX USB-C dongle
HyperX

Thanks to the included dongle, when gamers need ultimate performance, it’s readily available no matter which device you’re gaming on. The included USB-C to USB-C desktop wireless adapter offers low latency audio and improves accessibility while also doubling as a remote control to switch from 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth connectivity on the fly. Here’s a quick teaser video of the new earbuds.

The new HyperX Cloud MIX Buds come in a small carry case that offers up to 33 hours on a single charge or 10-hours on the earbuds themselves. As expected, these also come with three additional silicone tip sizes for the perfect fit.

According to the press release from HyperX, the Cloud MIX packs large 12mm drivers to deliver excellent sound for gaming or listening to your favorite tunes. They’re also capable of DTS headphone:X, 7.1 surround sound with specialization and location for precision gameplay experiences.

“HyperX continues to meet the ever-changing needs of gamers across all platforms, including those who want a dual wireless connection with split-second quick changes across multiple platforms.” — said Damon Johnson, Director of Global Consumer Audio for HyperX.

The buds have customizable multi-function touch controls, a mic-mute mode, and the option for personalized sound and EQ profiles with the companion HyperX NEGENUITY app. Now, if you want HyperX sound in a smaller package, consider its first true wireless earbuds.

HyperX’s new Cloud MIX Buds will be available later this month for $149.

Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
