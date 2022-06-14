Samsung Offers $50 Galaxy Phone Screen Repairs for a Limited Time

For a limited time this month, Samsung is generously replacing cracked and damaged smartphone screens at the low price of only $50. If you’ve ever broken a screen on your fancy new flagship phone, you know the cost can be crazy expensive without insurance.

In fact, paying only $50 for a new screen on something like the Galaxy S21 Ultra is a savings of nearly 80%, so you’ll want to take advantage of this promotion while you can. Keep in mind that this is only available in the U.S. and for select phones.

From June 13th through June 27th, Samsung will replace screens via its mail-in replacement program. The deal isn’t available from retailers like uBreakiFix, Best Buy, or Samsung repair vans, and you’ll have to mail the phone in. And while that’s not ideal, it beats paying several hundred dollars for a new AMOLED screen.

As expected, this deal has several restrictions and caveats, but they’re not that bad. You can see the complete list of repair terms and conditions here. Basically, Samsung will fix the screen on any Galaxy S9 or newer device that’s not a foldable, FE-series, or Galaxy J phone.

That means you can fix a Galaxy S9+, a Note 20, or even your new Galaxy S22 Ultra for only $50. Samsung won’t fix phones with heavily damaged sides, and the deal only applies to the front display, not the back glass. Additionally, if there are other problems (like a bad motherboard), that’ll be an additional fee if you’d still like to proceed.

Essentially, for the next two weeks, Samsung will be offering discounted screen repairs, so do it while you can.