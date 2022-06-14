Ford Halts All Mustang Mach-E Sales Over Dangerous Battery Malfunction

Ford has issued a stop-sale order and instructed all dealers to temporarily stop selling or demoing the popular new Mustang Mach-E over safety concerns that it could lose power while in motion, among other things.

According to the report shared by CNBC, the defect may render the vehicle immobile, even while driving, or prevent select cars from starting. Ford says that roughly 49,000 of the nearly 100,000 model years 2021 and 2022 may be affected if they were built between May 27th, 2020, and May 24th, 2022.

While this isn’t the first recall Ford has issued for the electric crossover vehicle, it’s a notable one due to the significant safety concern. The recall includes a part of the vehicle’s high voltage battery contactors that may potentially overheat and mess with the power circuit.

If this malfunction happens, a vehicle could fail to start or lose power while in motion, which is obviously bad. According to the Mustang Mach-E forums, Ford confirmed that owners could see a “Stop Safely Now” popup on the gauge cluster, and a loss of power may follow.

In a failure situation, all 12-volt systems, including the power steering, brakes, and other systems, will remain functional, allowing a driver and the Mach-E to slowly and safely coast to a stop.

It’s worth noting that Ford has not issued instructions to stop driving vehicles under this safety recall, at least not yet. That said, Ford did tell dealers not to demonstrate or deliver any cars until further notice. Additionally, while CNBC said a fix might be available later this year, sometime around Q3, The Verge reports an over-the-air software update will fix it in July.

Ford filed a recall with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and owners should be notified shortly with further instructions.