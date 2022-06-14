Buying Guides
Keychron’s Q5 QMK Keyboard Offers Full-Sized Functionality In a Small Package

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Keychron Q5 QMK mechanical keyboard in blue, black, and red.
Keychron

Keychron just added an impressive new keyboard to its mechanical arsenal. The Q5 QMK comes in the rare 1800 (96%) layout, offering full-sized features like a function row and numpad in a compact package. Of course, it’s also fully customizable, has a backlight, and comes with Gateron G Pro switches.

The new Q5 QMK is a nice alternative to Keychron’s Q3 QMK, a tenkeyless keyboard that we reviewed back in May. It’s intended for macOS and works wirelessly, though you can also pair it with a Windows PC over a USB-C wired connection.

Notably, the Q5 QMK’s fully assembled configuration comes with Gateron G Pro Red, Blue, or Brown switches. The OSA PBT keycaps are comfortable and easily swappable, and a 1000Hz polling rate ensures low latency when gaming.

The 5 Best Mechanical Keyboard for Macs in 2022
RELATEDThe 5 Best Mechanical Keyboard for Macs in 2022

I should also point out the Q5 QMK’s arrow keys, which may be deal-breaker for some people. These keys are crammed between Shift, Ctrl, Enter, and the numpad, which isn’t super convenient for gaming. Of course, that’s the trade-off for a compact design that’s about an inch smaller than Keychron’s full-sized models.

You can order the Keychron Q5 QMK fully assembled for $185, or get the bare-bones hardware for $165

Keychron Q5 QMK

The compact Q5 QMK mechanical keyboard takes on an 1800 (96%) layout, meaning that it offers full-sized features with a smaller footprint. It’s fully customizable, Mac-ready, and comes with Gateron G Pro switches.

Keychron

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
