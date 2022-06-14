Browser-Based Photoshop Will Be Free for Everyone

Adobe Photoshop will soon be free for everyone, thanks to a basic web-based version of the app. The company is currently testing the free trial in Canada, where those interested can access the suite of Photoshop editing tools from a web browser.

According to The Verge, as long as you have a free Adobe account and you’re in Canada, you can access Photoshop. Then, soon, Adobe wants to offer a free web version of Photoshop for everyone to introduce more users to the service.

Keep in mind that this is a stripped-down basic version of the popular photo editing app, but you’ll still get to enjoy all the core features.

The company is calling it “freemium” access and will eventually offer additional features to paying subscribers. That way, you can use just the core features if needed or pay for a few extra controls. Or, you know, you could buy the full Photoshop suite. The move is likely a way for Photoshop to get its software in more hands instead of Photoshop alternatives.

Adobe launched the web app last year and has since added several tools, including refine edge, curves, dodge and burn, smart objects conversion, etc. And while the company didn’t share too many details on upcoming features, nor when it’ll open the free version to more people, we have a feeling it’ll be sooner rather than later.

In the meantime, Adobe will continue to add new features, like mobile support for reviewing and commenting on images, and expect more soon. We’ll report back once we know more or when it opens to other regions.

Adobe Photoshop Whatever you can imagine, you can create with Photoshop. Give it a try today from $20.99 per month.