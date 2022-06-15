Buying Guides
Sennheiser Packs a 60-Hour Battery In Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones teaser.
Sennheiser

Two years ago, Review Geek scored the Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless headphones a 9/10 after a detailed review. But one small detail kept us from giving the Momentum 3 Wireless a perfect score—the battery life kinda stank. Did Sennheiser take that complaint to heart? Uh, yeah.

Sennheiser just gave us a first look at the Momentum 4 Wireless, a new iteration of its flagship Bluetooth headphones. And the battery life is rated for 60 hours. That’s three times the battery life of Apple’s AirPods Max.

Aside from the outrageous battery life, Sennheiser says that the Momentum 4 Wireless headphones offer “best-in-class” sound, ANC, and comfort. There’s also a new design, which looks similar to the Momentum earbuds’ fabric charging case, and Sennheiser will continue to offer in-app controls and customizations for the headphones.

We also know that the Momentum 4 Wireless use 42mm drivers (just like their predecessor). But these drivers are angled to provide a more natural soundstage. Additionally, new microphone technology increases Momentum 4 Wireless call quality and improves voice assistant performance.

Other features are unknown. And while Sennheiser hasn’t revealed pricing for these headphones (the previous model launched at $400), the company says that they go on sale this August.

